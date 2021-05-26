VisionNav showcased latest driverless industrial vehicles and solution at KoreaMAT

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionNav Robotics, a globally leading supplier of driverless vehicles, showcased their latest unmanned logistics solution for flexibility and expansive applications at KoreaMAT (May 25-28, 2021). Combining driverless technology and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) technology, this new solution can help companies quickly realize unmanned logistics in complex scenarios, and improve logistics efficiency and digital management capabilities.



VisionNav showcased driverless forklifts at KoreaMAT

VisionNav was founded in 2016 and it is committed to applying artificial intelligence (AI), environmental perception, deep learning and servo control technologies to driverless industrial vehicles. VisionNav deployed more than 50 projects all over the world, serving many Fortune 500 companies.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, both factory and warehouse logistics has been under tremendous pressure, more and more companies have started to introduce robots to replace manual operations", said Vivian Han, Sales Director of Korea at VisionNav. As an early driverless industrial vehicle provider, VisionNav and its partners exhibited creative products and solutions during the show:

1. Multi-Layer Goods Stacking

VisionNav always focus on the flexibility and replicability of the solution. Based on their previous multi-layer stillage stacking application, VisionNav introduced multi-layer goods stacking application. "Stillage stacking and goods stacking have much technical things in common, and these solutions have wide range of needs in manufacturing industry such as automobile and food." VisionNav also use new algorithm and hybrid sensors in the new application, which can improve logistics efficiency by 300% compared to other suppliers.

2. Shared Pallet with RFID

Shared pallet with built-in RFID chips and big data set can track goods information and match information flow with the logistics flow of driverless industrial vehicles. It can help to improve truck loading and unloading efficiency by at least 50% and reduce operating costs. These shared pallets are made of 100% recyclable and sustainable plastics, helping to reduce carbon emissions and making benefit to the environment.

According to Interact Analysis, shipments of mobile robots was 70,602 in 2020 with total revenue of 2,358 million dollars, and it is expected to exceed 14,000 million dollars in 2024. For countries such as Japan and South Korea who thrives in high-end manufacturing, many companies are introducing logistics robots to revert their supply chains and counter the impact of labor shortages, This is also why new logistics technologies are emerging at this year's KoreaMAT, providing new possibilities for the supply chain.

