Visit Singapore's Iconic and "Best Looking"* Food Hall Lau Pa Sat for an Authentic Taste of Singaporean Favourite Food and products

Over 80 Food Stalls, 100 Retail Brands and 2,000 Local Products

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed by Kopitiam Investment Pte Ltd, Lau Pa Sat, an iconic Victorian cast-iron monument crowned with a stately clock tower housing 23 Dutch bronze bells struck hourly by a 1.25m bell-striking 'coolie' statue, welcomes back visitors and our regional neighbours for an uniquely Singaporean dining experience with new food stalls and more local retail brands at Food Folks - an award-winning 'purpose-driven retail' space which provides a launch pad to help local retail food products and F&B brands to grow and establish their brand. #supportlocal

Emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic, this heritage retail-food hall is bringing not only tantalising dining options but also live music and buzz back to Singapore.

A Singapore Food Paradise

A heritage landmark in Singapore with elegant old-world charm, Lau Pa Sat boasts 128 years of history and offers a wide variety of authentic local cuisine alongside modernised local and international dishes across its 84 stalls. The rejuvenated food hall added on twenty-four new stalls, featuring local favourites like beef hor fun by Wok of Wonders or sidle up to Golden Shoe Hokkien Mee to get the delicious bowl of slurp-worthy prawn noodles, to international delights such as Mr Tom Yum Thai Kitchen with its signature Tom Yum Soup or Sing HK Kitchen and its must-try Scrambled Egg Fried Rice.

Living up to its reputation as Singapore's largest open air satay street, Lau Pa Sat is home to nine satay stalls where people can order and dine alfresco. From local breweries to a wide range of international craft beers, Lau Pa Sat offers the largest selection of craft beers, including unique local labels available from Food Folks. Indulge in local-inspired flavours (e.g. gula melaka) from muffins at Butter & Cream Bakery to gelato from Creme & Cone.

More than 2,000 Quality Local Gifts at Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat

Food Folks is the award-winning retail destination for locals and tourists to not only eat hawker food but also purchase exclusive home grown, Made with Passion brands found only in Singapore as more than 70% of the merchandise are dedicated to local brands. It has more than 100 local & international brands with 2,000 products to excite & delight shoppers in one food space so people can eat their favourite hawker food and shop unique food brands to their heart's content. Exclusive items inspired by local flavours that are available here include Lychee Dragon Fruit Dark Chocolate, Pineapple Tart Caramelised Chocolate with artisanal chocolate brand - Fossa Chocolate and Food Folks Lemongrass Pale Lager with craft beer company - 1925.

