Visitor Chat Providers Celebrate Seven Years In Operation

Visitor Chat is pleased to announce that the company has reached a milestone of seven years in operation. The Portsmouth-based firm provides software and processes for fully managed live chat responses. The company specializes in the automotive, recruitment, property, and telecom industries. The software is designed to provide convenient system integration across multiple platforms. These include social media and web/portal/SMS. The software is integrated into a seamless chat reporting, back office and chat management system.

Visitor Chat Ltd has highly trained automotive chat operators supporting clients and their customers around the clock. The software provides unique experiences for clients choosing the benefits. A brand-compliance chat UI for the client’s website incorporates the company logo, theme and colours. The unique chat flow processes provide an appropriately tailored chat experience for each customer, regardless of the industry. The enterprise-level reporting suite provides metrics for the management of the contact centre.

The company offers human-operated digital chat services and support for automotive and other industries. Implementation of the software helps to keep the client operating around the clock with industry-specific operators. Visitor Chat delivers SMS, Messenger, and Live Chat leads across multiple URLs, departments, and locations, integrated into a single chat management, back office, and reporting suite. The service-driven live chat firm helps businesses to manage relationships with customers better.

The powerful and flexible software solution can be scaled to meet the requirements of any size business. The reporting suite tracks performance, productivity, availability, and scheduling by teams or by agents. Practical and beneficial data is available, thanks to the detailed performance reports. Clients can monitor and track campaigns and their success at the stock type, department or website level. The software features a GDPR/CC PA-compliant system for chat response; optional chat handover between internal staff and BPO agents; a push feature to assist customers in navigating stock and website routing; intelligent system lead routing for multi-location/departments; open book transcript reporting and Google analytic integration.



