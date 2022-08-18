Visitors may enter South Korea Visa-free This August

—

Koreaeta (K-eta) lets people from other countries visit Korea for short stays like vacations, business meetings, and other short trips. The visa is good for 2 years, during which time the person can go to Korea more than once. Before the person gets to the border, the system checks to see if they can enter Korea without a visa. Korea ETA (K-eta) improves the experience of visitors by making borders safer and more efficient.

The head of the Seoul Tourism and Sports Bureau stated, "Although it’s for just this month, August, we will try our best to ensure that international visitors who visit Seoul may enjoy its attractions, such as its food, night views, and beauty." He further added “With the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorization System (K-ETA) in September last year, even if you can enter Korea without a visa, you must access the K-ETA website or mobile application 72 hours before flight departure to apply and obtain permission.”

Compared to the old ways, Korea ETA is a significantly more convenient and straightforward way to enter the country. A major advantage of Korea ETA is that the traveler may apply for himself, his family, and his friends with an one application. As long as their destination is the same, they do not need to submit separate k-eta applications to enter Korea. In addition, the application procedure is far more streamlined than what may be completed online using a computer or mobile device. Before submitting an application for an electronic visa, the visitor has the option to alter and resubmit it. In general, reapplication is not authorized for 6 months if a candidate commits more than three errors on the application.

A traveler had an issue at the airport. K-passport ETA's number was written as O instead of 0, preventing him from boarding. This traveler needed to reapply for K-ETA and schedule another flight.

Korea ETA aims to assist travelers to get accepted and address problems. Korea ETA has a user-friendly worldwide checkout, the Internet, and support. Before submitting the application, they ensure all applicants have attached their passports and fix any errors that might cause rejection. Even if an incorrect photo or passport is attached, K-eta will help remedy the problem and receive all approvals in one go.

Visitors to Korea usually find out the result of their KOREA ETA (K-eta) application within 24 hours or a few days, depending on how complex the situation is.

Entering the K-eta application number and email ID is all it takes to see how far along the application is.

At the moment, 112 countries can visit Korea without a visa, including New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and the United States. So, people from these countries must get approval from KOR-ETA (K-eta) before going to Korea.

