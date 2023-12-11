VISTA AF CORSE TO COMPETE IN 2024 FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

WITH TWO FERRARI 296 LMGT3s

The world’s leading private aviation group, Vista, and multi-winning AF Corse expand their partnership for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC);

Two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars will contest as Vista AF Corse;

Exciting new era for the Championship with nine manufacturers competing and the highest-profile driver line-up since inception.





Milan, December 11, 2023: Ahead of the upcoming 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the multi-winning AF Corse and Vista team announces its exciting new line up — with two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars contesting the Championship in the LMGT3 class as Vista AF Corse, in the iconic silver and red livery.

Following a successful challenge last year racing with Ferrari — finishing the season in third position overall — car #54 will return with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Davide Rigon (official Ferrari driver) as the three drivers line up. Since its entry into the WEC in 2017, the team has celebrated eight podium finishes, including two race wins in Fuji; second place at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans; and fastest, highest ranked Ferrari GTE AM car at Le Mans over the last two years.

The second Ferrari 296 LMGT3 is car #55 and will be driven by the experienced Simon Mann and Alessio Rovera (official Ferrari driver), who both have a strong record in the Championships. Taking the third seat will be François Heriau who will be celebrating his debut racing for the team.

Thomas Flohr, Vista AF Corse driver and Vista’s Founder and Chairman, commented: “FIA WEC is at an incredible inflection point — with nine car manufacturers joining WEC GT in 2024, competing in what is next to F1 the highest level of motorsport, a true world championship. To represent Ferrari with the two competing cars is a big honor and responsibility for the Vista AF Corse team. And: a further expansion of Vista’s longtime partnership with Ferrari.”

Antonello Coletta, Ferrari Global Head Endurance and Corse Clienti, said: “The new FIA World Endurance Championship class for GT cars is an interesting challenge for a manufacturer, and, in our case, we believe the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 is a very competitive platform. I am happy that Vista AF Corse is racing our Ferrari because, over time, it has proven to be a steadily developing team, as shown by the victory at the 6 Hours of Fuji. With the support of our official drivers involved in the project, I hope they can give our fans much pleasure.”

Amato Ferrari, AF Corse’s founder, added: "The partnership with Vista has grown stronger and stronger over the years, bringing success and satisfaction; the Vista AF Corse team was born on these solid foundations. Now we have an even bigger challenge ahead of us which we embrace with the right humility but, at the same time, confident in our potential".

The 2024 WEC commences on March 2 in Qatar — the first race of eight in a championship across the world that ends in Bahrain on November 2. The WEC includes the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 15-16, in which all eyes will be on Ferrari as defending champions.

About Vista



Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and membership solutions; trading and management services; and cutting-edge mobility technology. The Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

About AF Corse

The AF Corse team has a winning record on track — victorious at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 with Ferrari 499P Hypercar and raising the winner’s trophy of the LMGTE Pro Category in the same race in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2021. The team further cemented its standing as FIA WEC LMGTE categories champion during eight of the last 11 years.

