VISTA Eye Specialist resolved to be a Changemaker and A Force for Good with B Corp Certification.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) believes that being one of the leading eye specialists is not just about medical care. "As part of our mission statement, we believe that other than to safely help people see their best, our goal is about changing lives. It is our greatest desire to be able to help everyone achieve their fullest potential in life. And it goes beyond just giving them clear eyesight," stresses Mr. Lim Boon Siong, VISTA's CEO. "It is about engaging our stakeholders - our patients, our partners, our staff and also very much about the social aspects - the community, the environment, and being a responsible and rightful company. We are about being Changemakers and A Force for Good," he adds.



Ms Chloe Wong, VISTA Chief Marketing Officer receiving the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021 recently

To further embed this culture and to benchmark its efforts on its commitment to its governance, workers, patients, the community and the environment, VISTA has embarked on becoming a global certified B Corporation - an internationally recognised certification for business that balances profit and purpose; and one that meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability through a rigorous independent verification process.

"At VISTA, we want to CHANGE LIVES. We help our patients see from blur to clear and consequently improves patient wellbeing and livelihood. To protect our future generations, we help with kids' eyesight to truly unleash their potential. We try to make a minimal impact on the environment, and also change the lives of the people we touch and work with - hiring without discrimination, supporting our staff and partners, and the local community," says Mr. Bernard Chan, the Project Leader of VISTA's B Corporation initiative.

Over the years, VISTA has contributed to many different social and community causes - from continuously providing free cataract surgeries to the needy and free public eye examinations, to supporting local disaster relief, local food banks, assisting NGOs in charity work, supporting local community businesses, helping needy organizations and playing a huge part in educating the public about eyecare through years of seminars, webinars and more. In recent months, it also collaborated with Tzu Chi Foundation in helping the needy to see clearly again with the 100 Free Cataract Surgery program. As a testament to all these efforts, and especially during the COVID pandemic, VISTA was awarded the CSR Malaysia Awards 2021 for Exemplary Covid-19 & Community Support (organised by the World Sustainability Community).

"The award gives our staff the motivation to do more.and to pursue the journey towards achieving the global B Corporation Certification, to constantly push ourselves to be better than we have ever been, and to join other global Certified B Corporations organisations such as the Body Shop, Ben & Jerry's, Danone, Procter & Gamble and Patagonia, to be a force for good" adds Bernard.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the leading Eye Specialist Centers with 11 centres across Malaysia.