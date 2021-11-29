VISTA Eye Specialist Shares How It Thrives during the COVID-19 Pandemic

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of VISTA Eye Specialists' (VISTA) core value of 'Giving Back to the Community', VISTA does not only give for charity, but believes strongly in sharing of knowledge and experiences. Other than sharing via conferences and publications, VISTA actively accepts industry interns, organizes programs to mentor college students, and participates in various entrepreneur learning programs.

VISTA's CEO Mr. Lim Boon Siong was also recently invited by Entrepreneur Organization (EO) to share his experience in surviving and thriving in the COVID-19 Pandemic via the Phoenix Rising, An EO Asia-Pacific Podcast.

Titled 'Pivot Success is about setting up the 3 critical teams', Mr Lim shares about how VISTA set up separate teams within the eye clinic business, to look at each of the 3 aspects: SURVIVE, TODAY, and TOMORROW.

"The SURVIVE team looked into staff and patient safety during the pandemic, and to ensure that we have enough cash to tide through the pandemic. The TODAY team looked into everyday operation fire-fighting amidst ever changing business environments. Lastly, the TOMORROW team focuses on new growth opportunities including new technologies, services and practices. With this in place, teams are better focused and aligned to ensure we come out of this crisis thriving," explains Mr Lim.

In the podcast, Mr Lim also shares about how important having a Host mindset is, having practical optimism, and a strong focus on what we decide as the desired outcome.

The series, hosted by Mr. Raymond Chou, shares how some businesses are not only surviving but embracing this new norm and thriving. Guest speakers, typically entrepreneurs or business owners share their strategies and lessons, hoping that it may inspire someone else to rise.

"Some businesses are hanging on but some are adapting to this change, pivoting and more importantly showing the typical entrepreneurial risk appetite to rise from the ashes. The sharing by Mr Lim was significant because it was a real case study and a practical, tested and straightforward solution. Many of us listen to 'theories', but how many of us actually heard someone sharing what they went through, and more importantly…sharing openly about how they did it successfully so that we can do it too," commented Mr Chou, who is also an entrepreneur himself.

In addition, VISTA's success in this pandemic was also validated with the Golden Bull Award: Outstanding SMEs it received in a ceremony held recently.

"The Golden Bull Award symbolises 'Strength and Growth'. This year, it also represents resilience, and the will to not give up, no matter how tough the road ahead will be'', said Datuk William Ng, organizing chairman of the Golden Bull Award.

Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5CxGYDJu90wotdDRs5sty8?si=-2oXdJt1QEmqlxeD4ZAYJA&dl_branch=1

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the largest Eye Specialist Centres in Malaysia, with 11 clinics covering the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru, including an explorer themed clinic catering to kids.