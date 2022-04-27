VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) Opens its 12th Outlet with Massive Success

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA officially opened in Malaysia's 5th largest city - Ipoh, marking its 12th outlet in the country. It presently has seven branches in Klang Valley, three in Penang (Northern Malaysia) and one in Johor Bahru (Southern Malaysia).



VISTA’s 12th Branch at Bond Square, Ipoh

"VISTA Ipoh was opened on 13th April and ended the 1st week with a surgery waiting list of over 1 month. This is attributed to our many years of investment in branding and digital marketing," says Grace Heng, Chief Growth at VISTA. "Since early 2020, our brand has grown almost 5 times in Google searches, while online enquiries have increased by almost 7.5 times. And despite a lockdown riddled 2021, we have grown from about 90 staff to over 130 staff now, and also anticipating the opening of our 13th branch in Johor Bahru later this year," Grace adds.

VISTA plans to add 3 more outlets next year to make a total of 16 outlets, forming a growing specialist group with one of the most outlets in Malaysia, and one of the largest and leading eye specialist groups within the region.

Known to deliver cutting-edge surgical and ophthalmology technologies, plus their Wow customer service experience, VISTA was recently awarded the Best in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Best in Customer Service at the Star Outstanding Business Awards organized by Malaysia's leading English Daily, the Star. VISTA was overwhelmingly voted to win the Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Award for the 5th year in a row, and the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021- Exemplary COVID-19 & Community Support, to round off a year with 6 prestigious awards.

"While working to grow our business, we would also like to grow along with the communities we serve. It is only by supporting the communities by providing sustainable work and economic growth, Good Health and Well-Being, while being responsible for the environment around us (as part of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals) that we can say we are a company that believes in not just trying to the Best in the World but the Best FOR the World, and truly ONE with the community. As a prelude to achieve this impact, VISTA is also embarking on achieving a B Corporation Status - a globally recognized certification of companies on their governance, social and environmental performance," adds Bernard Chan, Training and Sustainability Manager at VISTA.

"We want to continue to help more people see from blur to clear and combat preventable blindness, one patient at a time" exclaimed Grace. "The biggest joy for us at VISTA is when we see happy customers, happy staff, happy partners and happy communities around us, and this overwhelming success and the joy felt from the Ipoh community has spurred us on to work to expand more outlets in Ipoh and in the state of Perak. "

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the leading Eye Specialist Centers with 12 centres across Malaysia.