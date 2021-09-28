VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), wins 2020 Best Customer Service Award from The Star Outstanding Business Awards (SOBA)

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading eye specialists in Malaysia, VISTA has been named the winner for Best Customer Service by The SOBA 2020 awards. Chosen amongst hundreds of nominations, the annual awards highlight the nation's best up-and-coming local, small and medium enterprises. The category for Best Customer Service, newly added last year, recognizes exemplary service with the overall best customer service practices and customer service programs.



VISTA Eye Specialist was awarded the Best in Customer Service by The SOBA 2020 at the awards ceremony in March 2021.

"Recognition from the Star media group as the winner reinforces our core value of delivering WOW experiences," said VISTA's CEO, Lim Boon Siong. "As cliche as it sounds, people don't remember what you say but rather how you made them feel. And that's exactly our goal - to spark joy; we want their visit to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

As an eye specialist, VISTA's vision is to be a TOP eye specialist in the world and WOW experience is a key core value to bring about that reality. Each step of a patient's contact point is carefully designed to give the patient an experience unlike any other. Besides providing technologically advanced and clinically proven eye examinations and treatments, the amenities and environment in VISTA will not remind you that you're in a clinic waiting for your turn. From having thematic photo booths and touching birthday celebrations for patients; to evening calls for surgery patients that day, reminders on using their medication, next appointments, and periodical check-ins.

By instilling a culture of service excellence via training and empowerment, creating a happy work environment for their staff, acknowledgement and sharing of best practices and happy stories from patients, and listening to the staff in a genuine manner, VISTA's motto "Happy staff = Happy patients" is one of the key strategies in their WOW service efforts.

VISTA's excellent service has earned them plenty of good reviews from the public on their social media platforms, by being transparent with information, providing genuine care and concern, instilling patient confidence, and basically doing the best everyday.

"And these are not just normal reviews, the stories within truly make all the work we put in worthwhile and keep us going," says Ms Tan Chin-Ching, Chief Center Manager. "Stories of unique experiences such as unexpected birthday celebrations and photo opportunities with their families that would not have been without the beautiful hand-made decor, and recollections of how they truly appreciate our service and care given to them that was beyond their expectations. This award, along with having won the Malaysia Health and Wellness Brands Awards 2019 - Health Institution for the third time in a row this year, really highlights our efforts."

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the largest Eye Specialist Centres in Malaysia, with 11 clinics covering the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru, including an explorer themed clinic catering to kids.