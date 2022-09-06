VISTA Eye Specialist Voted as a Winner of Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brands Awards 2022 for Five Consecutive Years

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the largest eye specialist groups with 13 centers across Malaysia and growing, VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) once again proved their level of commitment, credibility, customer service, and impeccable consumers' trust by winning the Reader's Digest's Most Trusted Brands Awards 2022, this time emerging with Platinum in the Category of Eye Surgery Centres/LASIK.



VISTA Marketing & Growth Team receiving Reader’s Digest’s Most Trusted Brands Awards 2022, winning the Platinum in the Category of Eye Surgery Centres/LASIK.

Trusted Brand Awards from Reader's Digest were voted by 8000 genuine consumers, and the Platinum Award goes to the brand that performs exceptionally better than the other participants in that category. VISTA attained a score of 431, shining through with the highest trust rating in the industry. The Asia Reader's Digest Trusted Brand award, now in its 24th year, is based on its "Trusted Brands Survey" conducted by marketing research expert Catalyst Research. This survey identifies which brands consumers trust the most in Malaysia and worldwide.

"Winning the award goes beyond knowing we have the right processes, strategies or industry standards. It is an acknowledgment to our passionate and dedicated team in VISTA's and the trust from the consumers that are going to keep us doing even better going forward," says Ms. Tan Chin Ching, CEO of VISTA. An eye specialist that lists creating WOW service experience as one of their core values, they strive to create meaningful engagements with their patients from in-house experiences like thematic decoration and activities, and surprise birthday celebrations to online engagement like informative social media content and extended hours of call center service.

VISTA believes that trust in an organization begins internally. Throughout the past 23 years, VISTA has had hundreds of satisfied patients, patients' family and friends, and partners, as well as recommendations who have put their trust in the company in vision correction procedures and now living with great vision. "It is only possible through all the years of trust, including impacting stories and personal experiences from our patients that keep VISTA at the top of its game despite all the challenges through unprecedented times," Ms. Tan emphasizes. VISTA is highly rated with more than 7,000 of Google reviews and five-stars Facebook recommendations from satisfied and happy patients.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is committed to changing lives through premium eye care, employing modern technology and clinical practices to provide safer vision correction procedures with the best possible results, "From Blur to Clear".