VISTA Eye Specialist Won Four (4) Prestigious Awards in 2021

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), one of leading eye specialists in Malaysia established since 1999, has recently won the Golden Bull 2021 Outstanding SME Award to round off an eventful year.



Ms. Chloe Wong,Chief Marketing Officer of VISTA Eye Specialist receiving the Golden Bull Award， the fourth award of the year VISTA has received for 2021.

In 2021, VISTA has also collected the Reader's Digest Trusted Brand 2021 Award, Natural Health Reader's Choice Awards 2021 - Best No-Blade Cataract Surgery Award, and the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021 - Exemplary COVID-19 & Community Support, showing that VISTA's strength is not just about providing the right technology that helps improve patient comfort, vision quality and recovery; or upskilling and honing clinical skills and knowledge to ensure better patient care, but it is also about being a customer-centric, responsible and rightful company that helps the community and changes lives.

"The common traits of these successful businesses, who thrived despite the pandemic, are that they have a strong business foundation and were quick to adapt to adverse situations," stressed Datuk William Ng, organising chairman of Golden Bull Awards 2021. "The Golden Bull Award symbolises 'Strength and Growth'. This year, it also represents resilience, and the idea that we must not give up, no matter how tough the road ahead will be."

These were especially evident in the way VISTA handled 2021, taking the opportunity presented by the lockdown to focus on its staff, whom it considers their biggest assets. "Our people are what makes VISTA. Not the technology as it can be copied or become obsolete, but the culture of the company - the way we work and think, and how we support and fight for each other," says Mr. Lim Boon Siong, CEO of VISTA, who adds: "It is especially important during this period to put in extra effort on our team, in times where negativity caused by the pandemic could induce covid fatigue and mental health issues. Having a positive, grateful and cautiously optimistic mindset is what makes the difference for us in 2021."

As part of training and upskilling, VISTA introduced gamification with the goal of 10x Fun, Learning and Engagement for the staff. The gamification focuses not only on work related topics but also interpersonal, presentation, marketing, critical thinking, leadership and decision-making skills through challenges that offer hands-on experiences and real-life learnings. The gamification also gave opportunities to the staff to play a part in giving back to the community through community projects which in turn fostered gratitude and gratefulness for what they already have.

"2021 was a year that despite the odds, we persevered and showed great teamwork to achieve our mission to help more people see clearly, changing lives," adds Mr. Lim. "These four awards have really validated that, it is the journey, the learning and the growth of the staff that really are the outcomes that matter most to us and drive us to greater heights."

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the leading Eye Specialist Centers with 11 centres across Malaysia.