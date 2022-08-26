VISTA Eye Specialists joins Qualitas Health Family to further strengthen Qualitas' healthcare foothold in Asia Pacific

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialists (VISTA) officially joins the Qualitas Health integrated network of clinics in Asia in a collaboration borne out of the attraction towards values that they share - to provide the Malaysians with access to quality healthcare services, technology, and a superior service experience - plus a passion to become a leading healthcare provider in the Asia-Pacific region.



Stronger Together: Award winning VISTA Eye Specialist joins another award winner in Qualitas Health.

In a bid to boost its position as one of the fastest growing multidisciplinary healthcare companies in the region, Qualitas Health (Qualitas) welcomes VISTA into its ever expanding integrated network of over 350 General Practitioner clinics, dental clinics, medical imaging centres, rehabilitation centres and ambulatory care centres in Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, with the goal to widen its healthcare offerings.

"Amid the growing demand for outpatient services spurred on by the evolution of medical and technological developments in preventive care and early diagnostic services, the role of primary healthcare will need to continue to expand. Now, with VISTA's 23 years of track record in the field of Ophthalmology joining Qualitas, we are now better equipped to match these demands in our existing and future markets in the region," explains YBhg. Dato' Dr. Noorul Ameen Mohamed Ishack, the Executive Chairman and founder of Qualitas.

"This coalescence of the two organizations will undoubtedly create a synergy that will help the group promote its healthcare business more effectively globally and help cement Qualitas' position as one of the most reputable and fastest growing multidisciplinary healthcare companies in the region," he adds.

Well known for their drive towards technological excellence, VISTA has become one of the leading and largest Eye Specialists in Malaysia with 13 clinics, and has won numerous awards for not just its clinical and business excellence, but its contributions to the community.

"This collaboration allows VISTA to leverage the Qualitas network to scale up and introduce better medical technologies to patients," says Mr. Lim Boon Siong, Executive Director of VISTA. "Most importantly, it enables both parties to build off each other's unique strengths, knowledge and expertise, and through the experienced teams of doctors, Ophthalmologists, managers and healthcare staff, allows for the birth of a new era in Malaysian and Asian Pacific Healthcare industry. We believe this collaboration can let Malaysians receive better medical care, allowing both organizations to become stronger together, and eventually help the group achieve the goal of putting Malaysia on the healthcare map."

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is committed to changing lives through premium vision care, employing modern technology and clinical practices to provide safer vision correction procedures with the best possible results, "From Blur to Clear".

About Qualitas Health

A significant presence in urban and suburban markets in Malaysia coupled with unique synergy of corporate expertise, multidisciplinary medicine and strong local relationships has made Qualitas Health Malaysia one of the reliable and fastest growing healthcare companies.