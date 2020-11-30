Vista Gold Corp. and the Jawoyn Association Modify Agreement to Include a Royalty and Mutual Cooperation and Support Commitments

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company, Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation (“Jawoyn Association”), and Barnjarn Aboriginal Corporation have entered into a Deed of Variation (the “Agreement”) to modify the original 2006 agreement with respect to the Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”).

The Agreement provides the Jawoyn Association with a gross proceeds royalty (“GPR”) instead of its previous right to become a 10% participating joint venture partner in Mt Todd and provides Vista with greater flexibility in its decisions to develop and operate Mt Todd. In addition, Vista and the Jawoyn Association agreed to establish a leaders forum, formalized the Jawoyn Association’s strong support for Mt Todd and outlined a framework to optimize training, employment, and contracting opportunities for the Jawoyn people and businesses.

Frederick Earnest, President and CEO of Vista, stated, “Our relationship with the Jawoyn people is very important to Vista and is built on trust, mutual respect and open communication over the last 14 years. This Agreement provides Vista with a simplified project structure and the Jawoyn Association with a royalty in place of the risks and obligations of financing a participating interest.

“The cooperation and support commitments confirm our shared vision of promoting cross-cultural awareness, protecting cultural heritage sites, and providing economic opportunities for aboriginal people as integral components of the development of Mt Todd. The clarity this Agreement provides will be especially meaningful as we advance to discussions with potential development partners.”

Royalty

Under the terms of the original 2006 agreement, the Jawoyn Association was granted, among other consideration for the use of the surface land required to build and operate Mt Todd, a 1.0% GPR and the right to elect to establish a joint venture with Vista holding a 90% participating interest and the Jawoyn Association holding a 10% participating interest in Mt Todd. Instead of the right to elect to hold a 10% participating interest, the Agreement provides the Jawoyn Association with an additional GPR ranging between 0.125% and 2.000%, depending on prevailing gold prices and foreign exchange rates. The additional GPR would be 1.0% at present market conditions.



Social and Cultural



Vista and the Jawoyn Association have agreed to collaboratively promote and advance cross-cultural awareness, develop a regional employment strategy and establish protocols for ongoing protection and management of cultural heritage sites. Additionally, the Company and the Jawoyn Association have established a framework for creating opportunities for training and employment and for the development of aboriginal businesses in a mutually beneficial manner. Vista has long supported, promoted and fostered employment opportunities for aboriginal people at Mt Todd and this framework provides a path for continuing success. Both parties have agreed to work closely together to formalize these initiatives over the next 12 months.

A leaders forum will be established to provide ongoing coordination between the Company and the Jawoyn Association as part of the shared interest in the development of a project that is expected to provide significant economic benefit for the Jawoyn people, while respecting their culture and traditions. These initiatives reiterate the Jawoyn Association’s strong support for the Project and Vista’s unwavering commitment to social and corporate responsibility.

Mr. Earnest concluded, “As we have advanced Mt Todd, we have enjoyed strong support from the Jawoyn Association, Northern Territory Government and local communities as a result of our environmental management of the Mt Todd site and commitment to responsible development of the Project. This Agreement provides both the Jawoyn Association and Vista with a clear view of the future as we move forward together.”

About Mt Todd

Mt Todd is designed to be a large-scale, low-cost gold mine located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Situated approximately 250 km southeast of Darwin, Mt Todd is expected to produce approximately 495,000 ounces of gold per year during the first five years of operation with lowest quartile in-country and global all in sustaining costs. Mt Todd’s extensive 1,100 km2 of exploration licenses offer excellent potential to expand gold resources and reserves and increase the life of the mine. All major environmental permits have been approved.

About Vista Gold Corp.

Vista is a gold project developer. The Company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia and, if developed as presently designed, Mt Todd would potentially be the sixth largest gold producer in Australia on an annual basis.

Forward Looking Statements

