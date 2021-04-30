Vista Gold Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update

DENVER, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which are highlighted by reported cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million. All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.



Looking south at the nearly dewatered Batman pit. Scale varies with perspective.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/258368dd-1f05-4090-8734-815a891de4cb

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, commented, “Our management team achieved solid cost and capital management performance and strong execution toward our core objectives, including the advancement of the Mt Todd Mining Management Plan to the final stage of review and approval and excellent results from our ongoing drilling program. Additionally, we continued efforts to seek a strategic partner for the development of Mt Todd, maintained our outstanding safety record having achieved 1,437 days without a lost time incident, substantially dewatered the Batman pit, and held the first meeting of the newly-formed Leaders Forum with the Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation.

“We anticipate approval of the Mining Management Plan in the very near future, and see a tremendous opportunity over the next 12 months to close the gap between our market cap and the intrinsic value of Mt Todd by continuing our drilling program to demonstrate the potential to significantly expand gold resources and by advancing our feasibility studies. Both activities are aligned with our continuing efforts to bring value to our shareholders and establish a strategic partnership. We remain committed to achieving a structure that provides appropriate opportunity for value creation by recognizing the intrinsic value of Mt Todd and minimizes the potential for future dilution.”

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Advanced the Mt Todd Mining Management Plan to the final stage of review and approval;

Ended 1Q 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million;

Received a $1.1 million payment from Prime Mining Corp. related to the Guadalupe de los Reyes gold / silver project in Mexico and expect a final $1.0 million payment no later than July 2021;

Reported positive results from ongoing exploration activities;

Expanded the current drill program to include an additional 10 holes to focus on deep drilling along the 1.8 km strike area from the Batman deposit north to the Golf–Tollis/Penguin targets;

Held the first meeting of the newly-formed Leaders Forum with the Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation; and

Substantially dewatered the Batman pit, with only 0.5 GL remaining.



Summary of Q1 2021 Financial Results

At March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.2 million. We benefited during the quarter from receipt of $1.1 million related to Guadalupe de los Reyes and continued control over our base expenditures. This allowed us to commit additional funds to the drilling program. For consideration, Vista extended the due date for the remaining $2.5 million option payment payable to Vista for cancellation of the Awak Mas royalty until not later than January 31, 2022.

Vista reported a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.03 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a loss of $3.5 million or $0.03 per share reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The loss for the current quarter was in line with management’s expectations.

Summary of Drilling Results

The Company made the decision to expand its drilling program during the quarter and is planning an additional 10 holes (approx. 3,000 meters). The first phase of drilling provided our geologists with greater understanding of the location and inter-relation of mineralized structures and cross-structures connecting the Batman deposit and the Golf-Tollis targets. Ongoing drilling is focused on hinge points and intersections of these structures which typically provide the best conditions for the deposition of gold in quartz-calcite-sulfide veins.



The initial program of nine holes totaled 2,640 meters and was completed during Q1. Results of eight holes have been announced to date, with each hole intersecting mineralized structures approximately as targeted. Intercepts were generally thicker than anticipated intervals and encountered higher than expected gold grades. Refer to Figure 1 for drill hole locations to date.

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa1f1ca8-75b0-4797-bf03-40e96d4ff391

Mr. Earnest commented, “Our historical success in significantly increasing the known size of the Batman deposit through deep drilling and our recent success drilling deep holes along known, but undrilled structural targets reaffirms our belief that there is excellent opportunity for significant resource growth at Mt Todd. We believe that the potential to significantly extend the life of Mt Todd is important to potential partners. Our present drilling program is planned to demonstrate that potential and unlock the door to greater value recognition.”

Highlights from first phase of drilling include:

Confirmation of the South Cross Structure projecting northeast from the Batman deposit. The drill intercept returned 60 meters of 0.72 grams of Au/tonne and demonstrated higher-grade mineralization within several intervals of this intercept. The South Cross Structure is believed to be a connection between the Batman and Golf-Tollis structures.





Six drill holes targeting the Batman North Extension demonstrated continuity of mineralization immediately north of the defined Batman deposit. Again, drill intercepts were thicker than previously expected and generally returned higher grades in the center portions. Intercepted veining, mineralogy and gold grades are comparable to what is observed in the Batman deposit and suggest no material differences in metallurgical behavior. These results present an opportunity to develop classified resources both from material that is currently interpreted as waste within the planned Batman pit and material outside the pit to the north.





The first step-out hole, drilled 500 meters north-northeast, intercepted 30 meters of 1.23 grams gold/tonne. This hole was the first deep step-out hole demonstrates the strong potential for continuity of gold mineralization along the Batman-Driffield Structural Trend. A second step-out hole has been drilled further to the east to better understand the orientation of the Golf-Tollis structural trend – assay results for this hole will be announced as part of a future comprehensive announcement including the results of additional holes to be drilled in this vicinity.





The drilling program has been expanded to include an additional 10 holes to focus on deep drilling along the 1.8 Km strike length from the Batman deposit north to the Golf-Tollis/Penguin targets.





Table 1 – Summary of Assay Results Announced to Date

Hole No. Grid Co-ordinates Survey Data Intersections Target Structure MGA94 Grid Easting MGA94 Grid Northing RL (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Grade (g/t Au) VB20-001 South Cross Lode 187603.0 8435654.0 148.0 270.0 -58.0 326.8 84.0 144.0 60.0 30.0 0.72 Including 84.0 104.0 20.0 10.0 0.94 Including 122.0 144.0 22.0 11.0 1.01 Including 134.0 139.0 5.0 3.0 2.39 VB20-002 Batman North 187287.0 8435936.0 143.0 270.0 -58.0 280.0 8.0 164.0 156.0 113.0 0.55 including 8.0 19.0 11.0 8.0 0.88 including 101.0 130.0 29.0 20.0 1.00 and 203.0 220.0 17.0 12.0 0.72 including 219.0 220.0 1.0 0.7 3.72 VB20-003 Batman North 187272.0 8435933.0 140.0 266.0 -54.0 299.8 15.0 160.0 145.0 92.0 0.44 including 81.0 160.0 79.0 50.0 0.51 including 155.0 160.0 5.0 3.0 1.47 VB20-004 Batman North 187251.0 8435933.0 144.0 270.0 -48.0 146.0 15.0 21.0 6.0 4.5 0.57 and 33.0 40.0 7.0 5.0 0.60 and 52.0 59.0 7.0 5.0 0.47 and 84.0 88.0 4.0 3.0 1.26 VB20-005 Batman North 187263.0 8435898.0 151.0 269.9 -61.0 197.9 26.0 35.0 9.0 6.4 1.16 and 49.0 87.0 38.0 27.1 0.57 and 93.2 154.0 60.8 43.5 0.54 VB21-001 Batman North 187287.0 8435900.0 152.0 269.9 -58.0 234.5 27.0 38.0 11.0 9.2 1.14 and 103.0 145.0 42.0 35.0 0.97 including 121.4 141.0 19.6 16.3 1.36 VB21-002 North Cross Lode 187662.0 8436402.0 164.0 269.9 -50.0 458.6 224.0 254.0 30.0 25.0 1.23 including 224.0 232.0 8.0 6.7 1.74 and 268.0 271.0 3.0 2.5 1.73 VB21-003 Batman North 187322.0 8435849.0 158.8 271.9 -62.0 285.7 157.0 163.0 6.0 5.0 1.58 and 174.0 248.0 74.0 61.7 0.87 including 178.0 183.0 5.0 4.2 1.60 including 220.0 227.0 7.0 5.8 2.60

John Rozelle, Vista’s Sr. Vice President, a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the data underlying the information contained in and has approved this press release. The information contained in this press release does not change any of the mineral resources or reserves estimates contained in Vista’s October 7, 2019 NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mt Todd Gold Project, 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study, Northern Territory, Australia. The information contained in this press release is provided to inform the reader of the growth of our geologic understanding of the Project. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource with respect to the exploration target areas and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target areas being delineated as a mineral resource.



Data Verification and QA/QC

The sampling method and approach for the drillholes are as follows:

The drill core, upon removal from the core barrel, is placed into plastic core boxes;

The plastic core boxes are transported to the sample preparation building;

The core is marked, geologically logged, geotechnically logged, photographed, and sawn into halves. One-half is placed into sample bags as one-meter sample lengths, and the other half retained for future reference. The only exception to this is when a portion of the remaining core has been flagged for use in metallurgical testwork;

The bagged samples have sample tags placed both inside and on the outside of the sample bags. The individual samples are grouped into “lots” for submission to Northern Analytical Laboratories Pty. Ltd. (“NAL”), an independent ISO 9000 certified lab, for preparation and analytical testing; and

All of this work was done under the supervision of a Vista geologist.



Processing of the core included photographing, geotechnical and geologic logging, and marking the core for sampling. The nominal sample interval was one meter. When this process was completed, the core was moved into the core cutting/storage area where it was laid out for sampling. The core was laid out using the following procedures:

One meter depth intervals were marked out on the core by a member of the geologic staff;

Core orientation (bottom of core) was marked with a solid line when at least three orientation marks aligned and used for structural measurements. When orientation marks were insufficient an estimated orientation was indicated by a dashed line;

Geologic logging was then done by a member of the geologic staff. Assay intervals were selected at that time and a cut line marked on the core. The standard sample interval was one meter, with a minimum of 0.2 m and a maximum of 1.2 m;

Blind sample numbers were then assigned based on pre-labeled sample bags. Sample intervals were then indicated in the core tray at the appropriate locations; and

Each core tray was photographed and restacked on pallets pending sample cutting and stored on site indefinitely.



The core was then cut using diamond saws with each interval placed in sample bags. At this time, the standards and blanks were also placed in plastic bags for inclusion in the shipment. A reference standard or a blank was inserted at a minimum ratio of 1 in 10 and at suspected high grade intervals additional blanks sample were added. Standard reference material was sourced from Ore Research & Exploration Pty Ltd and provided in 60 g sealed packets. When a sequence of five samples was completed, they were placed in a shipping bag and closed with a zip tie. All of these samples were kept in the secure area until crated for shipping.

Samples were placed in crates for shipping with 100 samples per crate (20 shipping bags). The crates were stacked outside the core shed until picked up for transport and shipped to NAL in Pine Creek, Northern Territory, for standard fire assays. At the lab, the samples are pulverized and split down to 50-gram assay samples prior to assaying. The industry-standard 3 assay-ton fire assay is followed by an atomic absorption (AA) finish, except where results report a result of greater than 3 g Au/tonne, and then a gravimetric finish is used to report final results.

The QP is satisfied that sample security measures meet industry standards. Statistical analysis of the various drilling populations and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) samples has not identified or highlighted any reasons to not accept the data as representative of the tenor and grade of the mineralization estimated at the Batman deposit.

Management Conference Call

Management's quarterly conference call to review financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and to discuss corporate and project activities is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 am MDT (12:00 pm EDT).

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a gold project developer. Our principal asset is our flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia.

