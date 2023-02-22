VistaJet and Ferrari expand long-standing partnership

VistaJet proudly celebrates its fifth year as Scuderia Ferrari’s partner for the 2023 Formula 1 season;

As Ferrari returns to the World Endurance Championship after 50 years, VistaJet unveils a new partnership with Ferrari in its Hypercar Programme;

All Ferrari drivers participating in international GT races continue to enjoy access to a Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft.





London, February 22, 2023: With the herculean 2023 race calendar, VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, continues to proudly support Ferrari in its global competitions and optimize its teams’ travel and transfer times, allowing all involved to further utilize time off track to arrive to the Formula One, FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) rounds and 24 Hours of Le Mans, and GT races in optimum condition.

Ahead of the first Grand Prix race in Bahrain the first weekend of March, VistaJet celebrates a fifth year as Scuderia Ferrari’s partner. The long-standing partnership helps the team to reach high-performance through efficiency and a safe and seamless flying experience, as they travel around the world to compete in the 2023 Formula One Season.

In a sport where speed and endurance are fundamental, VistaJet is delighted to support esteemed VistaJet brand ambassadors and Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as they travel to and from racetracks. The VistaJet company logo continues to feature on the cars, kits and helmets driven by Leclerc and Sainz as they head for victory.

As Ferrari returns to the FIA WEC after 50 years, VistaJet also unveils a brand-new partnership with Ferrari in its 499P Hypercar. The group of drivers is as expected, a mixture of proven GT masters and ex-F1 talent, charged with getting the Prancing Horse an overall triumph, including at Le Mans, for the first time in five decades. Having raced competitively with Ferrari for many years and as an official driver in the WEC, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr knows the demands of racing and the intense focus required to perform under such pressure.

VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman, Thomas Flohr said: “I am incredibly proud to continue supporting the most iconic and successful racing company in the world. Innovation, technology and a focus on efficiency are core values we are glad to share with Ferrari. Racing has not only been a passion of mine for many years, but many of our clients’ too. I have experienced first-hand the demands and intensity of racing required to consistently deliver a winning performance. VistaJet is excited to be able to support all Ferrari drivers, from Formula One to WEC and GT races, to get where they need to be, safely and in optimum condition and time so they can focus on what is the most important — the competition and performance on track.”

All Ferrari drivers participating in international GT races and in the Prancing Horse mono-brand championship Ferrari Challenge continue to have access to a Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft. Announced in 2021, this service helps all Ferrari international drivers enjoy a safe and seamless flying experience with VistaJet as they travel globally to compete in the races.

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with VistaJet as its attention to detail and tailor-made approach to meeting its clients’ needs is a perfect fit for us. With the Formula 1 team about to embark on a season featuring 23 Grands Prix, and our 499P programme making its debut on the endurance racing scene, time management is fundamental. The partnership with VistaJet means team personnel can fly to airports very close to the race venues and benefit from personalised take-off slots, an important factor that can translate into a competitive edge on track. ”

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com.

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

