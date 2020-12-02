VistaJet Continues Its Partnership With Scuderia Ferrari for the 2020 Formula One World Championship

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its partnership with the Scuderia Ferrari team for the second year running as its Official Supplier of private jet travel.

With the ever-demanding race calendar and often only days between Grands Prix, the team faces challenging timelines. VistaJet will support the team to optimize their travel and transfer times throughout the 2020 Formula One season. In an industry where speed and efficiency are fundamental, the Scuderia Ferrari team will further utilize time off track to arrive in optimum condition.

Having raced competitively with Ferrari for many years and as an official driver in the FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr knows the demands of racing and the intense focus required to perform under such pressure.

Announcing the partnership, Thomas Flohr said: “I am incredibly proud to be supporting the most iconic and successful racing team in the world for a second year. Innovation, technology and a focus on efficiency are values we share with them. VistaJet will continue to provide the Scuderia Ferrari team with seamless travel, to ensure their focus is on what is important – the competition on the track. I am excited to see what the 2020 season holds for Sebastain Vettel, Charles Leclerc and the whole Ferrari team. Forza Ferrari!”

VistaJet places the utmost importance on service and operational excellence. On its owned fleet of over 70 aircraft, VistaJet has completed over 174,000 flights globally, safely flying over 436,000 passengers to more than 1,900 airports worldwide.

www.vistajet.com/ferrari

Information
Jennifer Farquhar | VistaJet | T: +44 203 617 3077 | jennifer.farquhar@vistajet.com

About VistaJet
VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.
VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding – the world leading business aviation group, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.
More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/782c8017-86c6-4593-becb-42bf7a799013

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23c18cae-8d5a-4f33-8120-cfd61008a510

