VistaJet’s summer of imaginative journeys

London, April 18, 2024: Summer travelers will be putting imaginative journeys front and center of their 2024 plans. Demand data from VistaJet clients highlights how private travelers are looking for adventures that leave a positive impact on their personal lives, spending time with loved ones and wellness moments that last long after returning home.

VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, keeps supporting its Members by curating a new selection of customized travel experiences for the summer –– in collaboration with the world’s finest hospitality brands. Members will take to the skies, rails, roads and seas to turn daydreaming into reality, with exotic expeditions, quintessential escapes, private yacht cruises and even an adventure with an award-winning film director.

For twenty years, VistaJet has made the pleasures of private flying more accessible with its seamless, iconic service. Its world-renowned business aviation model provides clients with access to a global fleet available in as little as 24 hours’ notice. VistaJet has flown private clients to 207 countries and territories, covering 96 percent of the world –– including the most superlative spots to travel to.

VistaJet’s Chief Marketing Officer, Matteo Atti said: “Personal service is at the core of what we do. Our clients like variety –– sometimes they desire a home away from home, or they’ll be looking for an adventure to unearth a deeper meaning. Rather than simply serving to top summer destinations from previous years, we listened to our clients’ desires and have been inspired by the conversations we’ve had with them.

Since 2004, VistaJet has been making the world’s greatest destinations at an easy reach. Being able to fly up to 17 hours non-stop between almost every city pair in the world means we can open unforgettable and hard-to-reach global destinations to every one of our clients, no matter where they depart from.

Nothing is impossible if you can imagine it.”

Marine tracking in South Africa with Director of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ with Cookson Adventure

An adventure designed in Cape Town and the Cederberg region will immerse you in South Africa’s wildlife and culture on foot and by yacht, its rich gastronomic scene, not to forget the city’s vibrant contemporary art through a graffiti artist’s lens and pre-historic art accompanied by archaeological researchers, delivering a profound narrative into the country’s past and present. A highlight will see you spend some time in the company of an Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker, meeting naturalist Craig Foster to track Cape Point’s extraordinary marine life. Sharing his knowledge and passion for marine conservation as you walk, this unique one-on-one exploration will leave you with a deeper appreciation for the ocean and its wonders.

Trending in Costa Rica with Camper & Nicholsons

Trending, a sensational 50-meter superyacht is charged with action-packed activities, with fun family time on top of the agenda. A multi-million-dollar refit has transformed this yacht into a modern marvel. Humpback whales, sea turtles, and dolphins are all on the list of attractions in Costa Rica’s warm and crystal-clear waters, and whether you’re quietly paddling your way along the rivers of its tropical rainforests or venturing to remote dive sites, wildlife enthusiasts won’t be disappointed. On Costa Rica’s Pacific-facing side, the steady wind delivers perfect kite-boarding conditions and world-famous surf breaks.

Nepal & Bhutan with Pelorus

Journey through Nepal and Bhutan to the heart of Buddhism, partaking in local spiritual and wellness rituals including a private prayer session with a spiritual leader or Rinpoche in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Take a helicopter ride to Everest Base Camp to experience the serenity of being in the heart of a natural wonder and embark on once-in-a-lifetime hiking expeditions, visiting an array of spectacular monasteries and temples along the way.

Ariel Adventures with Airelles Gordes La Bastide

A true Provençal jewel, Airelles Gordes rules the historic village of Gordes in the region of Luberon. Once a stately home, suspended on a cliff watching over the landscapes surrounding it, the property has since been carefully renovated to preserve the authenticity of the original home. With breathtaking views across olive trees, vineyards, and Provençal forests, hanging gardens in the shade of majestic cypresses and dry-stone walls, La Bastide is the epitome of an elegant escape. For an intimate experience with La Bastide’s very own astronomer, you will have the exclusive experience of learning more about the spectacular constellations and nightscapes from a secret bunker in the countryside. Or why not experience an otherworldly two-hour aerial adventure flying above Roussillon’s ochre grounds and scenic winding vineyards. Meet at dawn to assist in inflating the balloon before embarking on a magical journey.

A Wayfiner’s Journey with Four Seasons Maui

Hosted by Hawaii’s distinguished female celestial navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka , A Wayfinder’s Journey is a private star-guided sailing excursion aboard a luxury Trilogy catamaran, and includes a multi-course dinner inspired by canoe plants, prepared onboard by Four Seasons Resort Maui Chef Samual Taganeca. Following the curated culinary experience, Tanaka leads an extraordinary under-the-stars journey, in which she recounts how her Polynesian ancestors navigated these very ocean roads by the stars, swells, wind, and other natural elements to discover Hawaii. Back on the sunny and golden shores of Four Seasons Resort Maui –– guests can choose from any of the activities and rich amenities offered, from shopping and golf to a spa and wellness center.





About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 207 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

