Vistar Media Launches in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Hong Kong S.A.R.

Both demand-side platform and supply-side platform now live in Southeast Asia markets with full audience targeting capabilities

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistar Media, the leading global provider of software for digital signage, today announced the launch of full programmatic capabilities in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong S.A.R. This expands the company's already established footprint in the APAC region from Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.



Franck Vidal, Director of Southeast Asia Sales and Partnerships at Vistar Media

The Vistar demand-side platform (DSP) is the world's largest source of programmatic demand transactions for digital out-of-home (DOOH). Advertisers and agencies across Southeast Asia can now leverage the Vistar DSP to plan, buy and measure data-driven out-of-home (OOH) campaigns via both the open exchange and private marketplace deals. Features available at launch include:

Reach & frequency planning

Audience targeting, including Foursquare segments such as auto-purchasers, affluent individuals, QSR categories & more

Device ID-passback capabilities for retargeting consumers exposed to OOH on other media channels

Advanced visualisation tools for planning & reporting

Time of day, day of week, and geographic targeting

Creative format controls

Trigger-based targeting

Leading brands and agencies across the globe already rely on the Vistar DSP to execute advanced DOOH campaigns. Extending this platform across Southeast Asia aligns with growing demand from buying groups for sophisticated data-driven capabilities.

"Programmatic OOH is no longer a buzzword – it is a necessity," said Colleen Thomas, Associate Director of Regional Media Partnerships & Investments at Havas Media Asia Pacific. "Increased transparency and control over OOH investments has been a priority for Havas and our clients in APAC. Vistar provides us with the best tech stack to deliver data-led, optimised and measurable OOH planning for our clients."

Supporting the growth of the overall marketplace, Vistar's supply-side platform enables media owners to easily connect their inventory to programmatic demand. Vistar Media has already secured partnerships with many of the region's leading digital signage operators, including Asiaray, Globaltronics, 8Infini, JCDecaux via VIOOH, Laguna Media, Lantern Media, NYXSYS, Powerscreen, Sky Blue Media, Seni Jeya, Stickearn, Summit Outdoor, United Neon, Wow Media, and several others expected to go live within the quarter.

"The DOOH landscape in Southeast Asia is evolving rapidly, and programmatic offers buyers the opportunity to seamlessly access the full marketplace with data-led campaign strategies," said Franck Vidal, Director of Southeast Asia Sales and Partnerships, Vistar Media.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for out-of-home, bringing enterprise-grade software that was purpose-built for the unique requirements of digital signage. Vistar provides a global demand-side platform (DSP) for buyers to activate data-driven programmatic campaigns and a supply-side platform (SSP) to connect signage operators to digital revenue. Vistar also powers some of the world's most advanced signage networks with device & content management software (Cortex) and ad serving technology. Vistar was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.