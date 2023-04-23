Vistazo Media Group (VMG) Platform Wins ECMDO Most Promising Media Award 2023 for Outstanding Market Recognition

—

According to a related report on April 21, ECMDO has awarded the Most Promising Media Platform 2023 award to the industry's most strategic, visionary and innovative companies. VMG (Vistazo Media Group), known for its trustworthiness , received the award. This means that VMG's quality service is widely recognized in the international market and sets the direction for the company's business operations in the new era.

The ECMDO Awards are judged by industry experts and have been successfully held for seven editions since their inception in 2016. The awards cover different industry categories around the world, recognizing companies with outstanding performance and serving as a tone to standardize and highlight the good culture in the industry. Each year, more than 200 companies have entered the awards, and a total of about 700 companies have received relevant awards, which have been highly recognized and widely disseminated by peers, society and media.

This year's selection attracted more than 1,000 exhibitors, more than 100 political and corporate leaders, and more than 300 senior talents and industry elites to gather. After a comprehensive selection by top industry experts, VMG won Most Promising Media Award 2023 by demonstrating the most innovative business model and top service capabilities in the media industry from multiple perspectives.

This award for VMG may provide new ideas for media supporting service providers. Founded on June 8, 2019, VMG, headquartered in the United States, is one of the world's largest producers of film and television. It has entered France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and various regions in Asia in 2020, and Africa and South America in 2021, to build more diverse and personalized consumption scenarios for global customers.

As a long-term strategic partner of Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Columbia Pictures and other major film companies, VMG has achieved "Rotten Tomatoes, imdb, metacritic, rogerebert" to provide them with The platform is committed to promoting the development and prosperity of the film industry in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and other Asian regions.

VMG's team members are mostly from other well-known Internet companies, bringing together technology experts from various fields of industry to continuously improve technology to provide the most advanced customer experience. They not only have strong technical skills, but also have excellent research capabilities. The platform also has more than 20,000 members and multilingual customer service ready to help customers.

VMG aspires to provide an equal and fair environment, and also to create a diverse but respectful work environment at its best. "Freedom, innovation and sharing" is the platform's corporate spirit and mainstream culture, and they adhere to the concept of "people first" to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and equitably, and to promote happy work, free work and work at all times.

VGM says that it is their ultimate mission to let more good movies be presented to audiences all over the world, and in the future, they will actively respond to the global movie market demand and provide quality services with excellent and efficient strength.

