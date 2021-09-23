VITAL Chooses X0PA AI as its Platform of Choice for Objectivity and Efficiency

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 September 2021 - X0PA AI's AI recruitment platform is the platform of choice for VITAL.

VITAL, the Central Agency for Shared Services in the Singapore Public Service, has embarked on a recruitment tech pilot programme with X0PA's AI Recruiter solution to streamline its recruitment processes and improve hiring outcomes. With X0PA's AI Recruiter platform, the pilot leverages on technology and machine learning to create a ready pool of qualified candidates, improve candidate job matching capabilities and reduce time and cost to hire within the public service.

X0PA AI's AI Recruiter solution aims to enhance the existing recruitment processes through:

- Inclusive hiring features such as resume and personal information masking for objective shortlisting

- Automated candidate screening & matching powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) for objective and unbiased selections

- Hiring automation via Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

- Talent pooling capabilities to improve candidate experience and shorten hiring lead time

- Enhance candidate engagement & virtual assessment capabilities

"VITAL is in a unique position within the Singapore Public Service to experiment with emerging technologies such as AI and automation. With a capable recruitment system and a ready database of qualified candidates, we foresee a more effective and efficient hiring process. We look forward to the partnership with X0PA."

- Dennis Lui, Chief Executive, VITAL

"X0PA is committed to solving talent management challenges and making process transparent and objective with the power of ethical AI. With this strategic engagement with VITAL, X0PA is determined to augment existing recruitment capabilities and someday, for the whole of public service. X0PA AI will help improve both the user experience and create measurable outcomes with transparent and objective hiring processes on the platform."

- Sid S., Global Head of Sales, X0PA AI





About VITAL

VITAL is the Central Agency for Corporate shared services in the Singapore Public Service. A department established under the Ministry of Finance, VITAL's mandate is to aggregate common corporate services within the public sector to leverage economies of scale, improve efficiency and enhance service quality. Today, VITAL serves more than 110,000 public officers across more than 100 agencies over a wide range of corporate and administrative processes in finance, human resource and procurement.

About X0PA AI

Singapore headquartered, X0PA AI is a SaaS company that helps in talent acquisition, hiring, assessment and related areas that use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. X0PA AI combines this technology with automation for accurate, objective, and efficient hiring at scale. X0PA AI has other offices across India, UAE, UK. X0PA AI is recognized by IDC as one of four innovative companies in Asia-Pacific that provides Artificial Intelligence-powered automation solutions and is a partner of Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Intel and Nvidia.

X0PA Is a strategic partner of Microsoft and the company has developed cloud-based tools and products to enhance the hiring process and selection processes for government, academia, and enterprises.





#X0PA