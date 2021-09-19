The Vitalik (Buterin) Collection Announces the Release of Exclusive Non Fungible Tokens Art

A NFT collection devoted to the founder of Ethereum - Vitalik Buterin

Vitalik Buterin launched Ethereum in 2015

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, known as the mastermind behind Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, was just recently named TIMES most influential people in 2021.

“What makes Vitalik so special, though, is that he is a builder’s builder,” Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian wrote for Time. “No one person could’ve possibly come up with all of the uses for Ethereum, but it did take one person’s idea to get it started.”

It Starts with an Idea…. THE VITALIKS

What makes Vitalik so special is his vision, and that is what The Vitalik Collection wants to bring to the NFT space…

Launching on September 21st, 2021 are 6,969 unique Vitalik Buterin NFT’s. No one Vitalik will be the same, each is exclusive and individually rare to forever live on the blockchain. As a first of its kind launch, this collection’s focus is to pay tribute to the creativity and community building success Vitalik has provided the crypto community.

What Is An NFT?

An NFT, also known as a crypto asset, represents an intangible digital item such as an image, in-game item or video. NFTs are recorded on blockchain, allowing an NFT to be traded as a stand-in for the digital asset it represents.

Most recently, the NFT market has boomed and buyers have totaled 10,000 to 20,000 per week since March.

Vitalik-Verse

The Vitalik Collection is not stopping at just the 6,969 unique NFTs, but its strategy is to create a Metaverse, or in this case, a Vitalik-Verse. This virtual experience will be driven to give more utility to digital goods and make them more accessible to everyday users.

Vitalik-Verse wants to show that this is a huge opportunity for creators to come into the community with creative ideas and find a niche for themselves within this digital landscape.

