HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitasoy has further expanded its "Beverage Carton Clean Recycling Programme" by partnering with Kerry Property Management Services to set up clean carton recycling bins at more than 30 residential properties and jointly promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Vitasoy's mission is to provide the public with convenient, nutritious and tasty beverages while advocating a sustainable lifestyle. Since the launch of the "Beverage Carton Clean Recycling Programme" in 2019, Vitasoy has been collaborating with various stakeholders, including property management companies, housing estates, schools, retailers, recyclers, non-profit organizations, and local designers to promote resources conservation, waste reduction and recycling.

Mr. Joseph Ip, Senior Director, Leasing and Property Services of Kerry Real Estate Agency Limited, said, "Kerry Property Management Services is pleased to have our properties being participated in this meaningful project. As a company committed to promoting environmental protection and low-carbon living, we will continue our efforts to motivate our stakeholders to play a part in sustainable development."

To further promote the concept of green living and the importance of plant-based diets and sustainable lifestyles, Vitasoy and Kerry Property Management Services will organize a range of activities for the residents of the participating properties. The activities include roadshows that illustrate the importance of plant-based dietary and tips about carton recycling, recycling plants visits and eco-workshops.

Photo 1: Vitasoy and Kerry Property Management Services join hands to promote the "Beverage Carton Clean Recycling Programme".

Photo 2: At present, clean carton recycling bins have been set up in more than 30 residential properties under Kerry Property Management Services, providing residents with convenient recycling channels.

Photo 3: Kerry Property Management Services displays the poster near the recycling bin at the residential properties, helping the residents to understand the steps and importance of clean carton recycling.

About Vitasoy

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer and distributor of plant-based food and beverages. Established in 1940 by the late Dr. Kwee-seong Lo in Hong Kong China, the Company strives to promote sustainable plant-based nutrition through provision of a variety of high-quality products with Nutrition, Taste and Sustainability as the guidelines for its portfolio offerings. Currently, Vitasoy has manufacturing operations in Hong Kong China, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore and the Philippines. Its products are available in about 40 markets worldwide.

Vitasoy is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00345.HK) and included as a constituent of MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Big Bay Area Index, and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and Dow Jones Sustainability Indices - Asia Pacific, among others.

Vitasoy website: www.vitasoy.com