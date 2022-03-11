Vitasoy Donates Over 100,000 Beverages to Support Fire Services Department's Anti-epidemic Frontline Team

HONG KONG, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitasoy has always been committed to providing the public with nutritious and tasty plant-based products. During the pandemic period, Vitasoy has been supporting all walks of life, including underprivileged families, cleaning workers and frontline workers, through local non-profit charity organizations. Vitasoy hopes that the public can stay strong and healthy to fight against the epidemic.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Hong Kong Fire Services Department has been dedicated to supporting the frontline relief work and assisting in picking up patients with confirmed infection, contributing to the protection of the lives and health of the citizens. In appreciation of their tireless efforts, Vitasoy will donate more than 100,000 Vitasoy products, including VITASOY soy milk products, VITA lemon tea drinks and VITA distilled water to support the frontline teams and their endeavour through this challenging time.

Photo Caption: Mr. Charles CHYI (right), CEO of Vitasoy Hong Kong, presenting the first batch of Vitasoy sponsored products to Fire Services Department.

About Vitasoy

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer and distributor of plant-based food and beverages. Established in 1940 by the late Dr. Kwee-seong Lo in Hong Kong China, the Company strives to promote sustainable plant-based nutrition through provision of a variety of high-quality products with Nutrition, Taste and Sustainability as the guidelines for its portfolio offerings. Currently, Vitasoy has manufacturing operations in Hong Kong China, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore and the Philippines. Its products are available in about 40 markets worldwide.

Vitasoy is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00345.HK) and included as a constituent of MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Big Bay Area Index, and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and Dow Jones Sustainability Indices - Asia Pacific, among others. Vitasoy website: www.vitasoy.com