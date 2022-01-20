Vitasoy Featured in Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the Third Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitasoy International Holdings Limited ("Vitasoy") is delighted to be named in Corporate Knights' "Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World" for the third consecutive year.

"The improved ranking this year is a true reflection of the efforts of our team and our investment in our plant-based product portfolio and sustainability performance. We are very encouraged by Corporate Knights' recognition and will strive to continuously improve our operating practices," said Roberto Guidetti, Group CEO of Vitasoy.

Vitasoy's purpose is to provide sustainable, nutritious and tasty plant-based food and beverages, while paying close attention to our Environmental, Social and Governance priorities. Throughout the years, Vitasoy has been focusing on "Making the Right Products" and "Making Products the Right Way" as the foundation of our Sustainability Framework in our business strategy and operations.

Corporate Knights' research division rates the world's publicly listed companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue based on a suite of performance indicators covering clean revenue and clean investment, resource management, employee management, financial management, and supplier performance.

About Vitasoy

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited is a leading manufacturer and distributor of plant-based food and beverages. Established in 1940 by the late Dr. Kwee-seong Lo in Hong Kong China, the Company strives to promote sustainable plant-based nutrition through provision of a variety of high-quality products with Nutrition, Taste and Sustainability as the guidelines for its portfolio offerings. Currently, Vitasoy has manufacturing operations in Hong Kong China, Mainland China, Australia, Singapore and the Philippines. Its products are available in about 40 markets worldwide.

Vitasoy is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00345.HK) and included as a constituent of MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Big Bay Area Index, and Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and Dow Jones Sustainability Indices - Asia Pacific, among others.

Vitasoy website: www.vitasoy.com