VIU TO WIN: Viu Singapore Launches "viutowin.com" Trivia Game with a $50,000 Cash Grand Prize

From 16 February till 16 March - stand to win $50,000 cash and other attractive prizes simply by answering 25 Viu show trivia questions.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all entertainment addicts. Do you spend hours watching the best of Asian entertainment on Viu? Could you win a game based on your knowledge of shows on Viu? If you've got what it takes, you are now in luck.

Viu Singapore launches 'Viu to Win', a trivia game featuring 25 questions of Viu shows across genres – action thriller, comedy, fantasy, horror, romance dramas, movies and variety shows. From 16 February till 16 March 2022, visit viutowin.com and get ready to stream your favourite shows on Viu and win big. Stand to win attractive prizes including the grand prize of $50,000 cash (1 winner), $5,000 cash (10 winners) and iPhone 13 Pro (3 winners).

Ms. Cheryl Lim, Country Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications, Viu Singapore, said, "As a leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, Viu serves passionate Viu-ers in Singapore with a wide variety of content across every screen. With Viu to Win, we are rewarding our fans and anyone who enjoys watching our shows with a very fun and simple game. Engagement with our Viu-ers is a key priority for us, and this game allows us to showcase our breadth and depth of titles and genres in a fun and rewarding way. Now they can put all those Viu binge hours to the test, unwind, have fun, and give the 25 questions across five genres circuits a go for the opportunity to win."

HOW TO PLAY*



Viu to Win Action Thriller Circuit

Viu to Win is a digital trivia challenge accessible via viutowin.com. Simply sign up, log in and answer trivia questions for a chance to win attractive prizes. The one with the most number of correct answers as well as the most creative answer to an open-ended question (Why you should win) will be crowned the champion.



Viu to Win Avatars

The game experience kicks off with the customisation of an in-game avatar, from Binge-Watching Zombie and Online Otter, to No. 1 K-Drama Fan and Grim Reaper, with seats or racing "vehicles" such as MRT Reserved Seat, Toilet Seat, Kopitiam Chair and many more.

Players have to race through five genre-themed circuits – action thriller, comedy, fantasy/horror, romance dramas and variety shows. With five questions per circuit, Viu-ers will need to answer a total of 25 trivia questions correctly to get to the finish line. Simple, easy and fun.

Viu to Win Racing Vehicles



Viu to Win Horror Fantasy Circuit

* Terms and conditions apply. Please visit www.viutowin.com for details.

EVERYONE IS A WINNER

Players who sign up from now till 15 February will enjoy a free 60 Days Viu Premium Subscription. Those who sign up from 16 February to 16 March will receive a free 30 Days Viu Premium Subscription.

Winners will be announced on 21 March 2022

Grand Prize: $50,000 cash (1 winner)

cash (1 winner) Second Prize: $5,000 cash (10 winners)

cash (10 winners) Third Prize: iPhone 13 Pro (3 winners)

For more information, click here: www.viutowin.com.

About Viu

Viu, PCCW's leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service, is available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East and South Africa with 49.4 million monthly active users (MAU) as of June 2021.

The Viu service is available to consumers through a dual model with an ad-supported free tier and a premium subscription tier. Viu offers fresh premium TV series, movies and lifestyle programming in local and regional languages and subtitles in different genres from top content providers, as well as premium original productions under the brand "Viu Original".

Viu also offers users streaming and download features, and localized user interfaces across a myriad of connected devices. Viu can provide the best viewing experience regardless of device or network conditions.

The service can be accessed via Viu app (available for free on App Store and Google Play) on connected devices, e.g. smartphones and tablets, select smart TVs, as well as on the web by logging into www.viu.com.

In addition, Viu International Limited, through its subsidiary Moov (Hong Kong) Limited, also operates MOOV, a popular digital music streaming and live music concerts service in Hong Kong.

About PCCW Limited

PCCW Limited (SEHK: 0008) is a global company headquartered in Hong Kong which holds interests in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, property development and investment, and other businesses.

The Company holds a majority stake in the HKT Trust and HKT Limited, Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and leading operator of fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services. HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies to assist enterprises in transforming their businesses. HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty program, e-commerce, travel, insurance, FinTech and HealthTech services to deepen its relationship with customers.

PCCW owns a fully integrated multimedia and entertainment group in Hong Kong engaged in the provision of OTT video service locally and in other places in the region.

Through HK Television Entertainment Company Limited, PCCW also operates a domestic free TV service in Hong Kong.

Also wholly-owned by the Group, PCCW Solutions is a leading IT and business process outsourcing provider in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. In addition, PCCW holds a stake in Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited and other overseas investments.

To learn more about PCCW, please visit www.pccw.com.

