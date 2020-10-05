Vividthree and NTUC Club to Launch ‘Masters of Speed’ Go Kart Competition

Singapore, 5 October 2020 - Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SGX: OMK) (“Vividthree”, the “Company”, or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a diversified entertainment company across the Digital Entertainment chain, is pleased to announce it will be co-organising Masters of Speed (“MOS”) Go Kart Time Attack, together with Quebec Leisure International Pte Ltd (“Quebec”) the events and entertainment arm of NTUC Club, under its joint venture company, V&N Entertainment Pte. Ltd. (“V&N”).

Masters of Speed (“MOS”) Go Kart Time Attack will be held at The Karting Arena, Singapore’s first electric Go Kart Circuit, where participants can compete at the convenience of their own time. The family and kids’ friendly competition will be held over 8 weeks, from 1 November to 26 December 2020, at The Karting Arena at the Grandstand. To ensure the safety of all participants, participants can choose to compete at their own time instead of a fixed date and timing. There are 4 window periods of qualifiers, with each window stretching up to two weeks, starting from 1 November 2020. Participants can book tickets via www.themastersofspeed.com, where a booking timetable is available.

The event will be promoted through the extensive network of Vividthree, NTUC Club and their affiliates.

The Karting Arena track

Admissions

Adult (minimum 18 years old) $35 Kids (9 to 17 years old) $30 Family (1 Adult & 1 Kid) $65

Competition Schedule:

1st Window 01 Nov - 14 Nov 2020 2nd Window 15 Nov - 28 Nov 2020 3rd Window 29 Nov - 12 Dec 2020 4th Window 13 Dec - 26 Dec 2020

Tickets are priced affordably at $35 and $30 per session for adults and kids (above 9 years old) respectively, ensuring a day of fun for the whole family. Digital ticket sales start from 1 October to 26 December 2020.

This is the first project after V&N has been formed since 12 June 2020, after the Group entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to establish a Joint Venture (“JV”) with Quebec. Through this JV, the Group and Quebec will jointly develop, curate, bid for and produce thematic experiential content and event projects in Singapore and the region.

“We are excited to partner NTUC Club to jointly present MOS Go Kart Time Attack. Bundling our strengths and resources, we are very pleased to be able to organise an event to bring fun and excitement to families during this difficult Covid-19 time. MOS Go Kart provides some friendly competition among family and friends. The team will ensure the event adheres to social distancing measures to keep the event Covid safe.

We’re excited to have a fun event while maintaining a safe, healthy environment for all visitors.” Sky Li, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Vividthree Holdings commented.

About Quebec Leisure International Pte Ltd

Quebec Leisure International Pte Ltd is the events and entertainment arm of NTUC Club. It is a one-stop turn-key entertainment solution provider with specialised departments in Creatives, Video Production, Props & Décor, State-Of-The Art AV Systems, Technical Support and many more. Quebec has more than three decades of experience in conceptualising and producing unique and special events from corporate dinners to music festivals. Some events that Quebec has done include the annual NTUC May Day events and the 2019 Smart Nation & U event. Their clients include the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), Carlsberg, DBS Bank, and many unions and corporations. Quebec also won the Singapore Enterprise Medal of Honour award in 2018, which recognises SMEs promoting entrepreneurial activities and sharing ideas with Singapore's local enterprises.

For more information on Quebec Leisure: https://www.qleisure.com/

For more information on NTUC Club: https://www.ntucclub.com

About Vividthree Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries in Malaysia and China, Vividthree Holdings Ltd. specialises in Visual Effects (“VFX”), animation and Virtual Reality (“VR”) for content creation and services across the Digital Entertainment and Out-of-Home Entertainment sectors, as well as collaborations in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (“MICE”) projects. Since its establishment in 2006, Vividthree has secured its position as Singapore’s leading 3D animation and VFX studio with its multi-award winning track record. In 2017, the Company expanded into the immersive media space with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities.The Vividthree brand of excellence can be found in numerous works, including Singapore’s box-office breaking trilogy Ah Boys to Men, SG50 Future of Us Exhibition, NS50 Home Team parade and Train to Busan VR Tour show.

More recently, Vividthree has announced securing the exclusive rights to develop a VR tour show for Peninsula, the sequel to the 2016 Korean box office hit, Train to Busan, the proposed acquisition of popular webcomic, Silent Horror, as well as signed a MOU to develop the Doraemon Experience Show based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name.

Vividthree is a subsidiary of SGX Mainboard-listed mm2 Asia Ltd. (SGX Stock Code: 1B0), producer of film, television and online content. In September 2018, Vividthree debuted on the

SGX Catalist board (SGX Stock Code: OMK)

For more information on Vividthree Holdings: https://www.vividthreeholdings.com