Vividthree enters into MOU with Malaysia Institute of Economic Research and Science Discoveries Sdn Bhd

Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SGX: OMK), a virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery production studio (“Vividthree”, the “Company” or the “Group”) is delighted to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Malaysia Institute of Economic Research (“MIER”) and Science Discoveries Sdn Bhd (“SD”) as the exclusive immersive technology, gamification and IT production provider for the HeurêkaLand Project, which is worth a total estimated value of RM1.3 billion (S$427 million).

SD has also appointed Vividthree as its exclusive partner in technology support, content creation and the main contractor for all its immersive experience projects. HeurêkaLand Project is a 45-acres integrated development and extraordinary discovery experience in Putrajaya Malaysia, similar to Washington DC’s Smithsonian Museums.

The project will feature immersive, interactive-technology gamifications and attractions in five thematic zones of Exhibition, Hotel, Education, Commercial and Entertainment. There will be six Museums, Indoor and Outdoor Theme Parks, an Aquarium, an iconic 100-meter Knowledge Beacon Tower and more.

Through this exclusive partnership, Vividthree will provide technological expertise and content development for the HeurêkaLand Project. The immersive experience and entertainment content for the project is budgeted at an estimated RM130 million (S$43 million). Through the strategic partnership with SD, Vividthree looks forward to greater growth in Malaysia, and future opportunities through SD’s network and strong pipeline of projects.

SD, incorporated in 1995, promotes world-class thematic educational exhibitions in Malaysia since 2003 with more than 24 years of experience in curation, designing, building and brand consultation. SD emphasises on using immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality to enhance visitors’ experiences. Its track record of renowned exhibitions includes award-winning ‘1001 Inventions: The Golden Age of Muslim Civilization’ from the United Kingdom, ‘TORTURA’ from Italy, ‘Science of Aliens’ and ‘Science of Survival’ from London, and ‘Design, Supply & Install SSM’s CCTV/LED/Staff Management System’.

Managing Director of Vividthree, Mr Charles Yeo commented, “Vividthree is absolutely thrilled to be appointed by MIER and SD as the exclusive immersive technology, gamification and IT production provider for the HeurêkaLand Project. We are heartened that our efforts have gained traction and will strive to fortify our existing businesses and continue to seize more interesting opportunities.

SD discovered our capabilities through our pre-launch event of The Train to Busan Horror House experience at Resorts World Genting, which has officially opened on 31th of October. We are honoured and excited to get on board this new journey with MIER and SD, as we gain potential access to SD’s network of opportunities which will allow us to deliver unprecedented immersive entertainment experiences on a larger scale.”

Chairman of Malaysia Institute of Economic Research, Mr Tan Sri Datuk Dr Kamal Salih commented, “We look forward to the success of this iconic futuristic mixed development that is centric to the Science & Technology Education and Entertainment Tourism in Malaysia. We believe that the HeurêkaLand Project will be a breakthrough for us with valueadded contributions from our strategic partners.”

Operations Director of Science Discoveries, Mr David Oh commented, “Visitors in this century, expect to be entertained and brought together to share memorable and engaging sensory experiences. State-of-the-art technology that brings about interactive immersive experiences is essential to any venue that aspires to be a world-class tourist attraction. We see the value in Vividthree’s cutting-edge technological know-how and gamification creation experience, which is fundamentally important for us to create new milestones in our projects, especially for the upcoming iconic HeurêkaLand Project aiming to make “Putrajaya come Alive!”.”

ABOUT VIVIDTHREE HOLDINGS LTD.

Established in 2006, Vividthree is a virtual reality (VR), visual effects (VFX) and computergenerated imagery studio that develops and creates digital intellectual property assets that primarily consists of storylines with accompanying characters and visual elements. Vividthree develops and/or acquires digital intellectual property assets to produce virtual reality products such as thematic tour shows, such as the recently announced Train to Busan.

Vividthree has a network presence in Singapore and Malaysia, focusing primarily on two business segments, namely, Post-Production and Content Production.

In 2015, Vividthree Productions Pte. Ltd., which is now a subsidiary of the Company, was acquired by mm2 Asia Ltd., a Singapore based, SGX Mainboard-listed producer of films, TV and online content.

https://www.vividthreeholdings.com/

