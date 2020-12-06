Vividthree Joins Forces With Quebec Leisure To Produce Thematic Experiential Content & Events

Singapore, 12 June 2020 – Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SGX: OMK) (“Vividthree”, the “Company”, or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a diversified entertainment company across the Digital Entertainment chain, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to establish a Joint Venture (“JV”) with Quebec Leisure International Pte Ltd (“Quebec”), the events and entertainment arm of NTUC Club. Through this JV, Vividthree and Quebec will jointly develop, curate, bid for and produce thematic experiential content and event projects in Singapore and the region.

Quebec has over three decades of experience in conceptualising and producing events as a onestop turn-key entertainment solution provider offering services in event management, creatives and video production.

Vividthree and Quebec will synergise their complementary strengths and resources to provide complete integrated content and event solutions to their existing clientele base and affiliate companies. Besides offering creative and technological capabilities, Vividthree will also tap on their largest shareholder mm2 Asia’s resources, including mm2 Entertainment movies, Cathay cinemas, UnUsUaL concerts, Dick Lee Asia and the AsiaOne platform. Quebec brings to the partnership a network of resources from the 14 brands under NTUC Club, such as Downtown East, Orchid Country Club and Marina Bay Golf Course.

Starting out as an award-winning 3D animation and visual effects studio, Vividthree has since grown its content creation capabilities to include Virtual Reality (“VR”) and augmented reality (“AR”). The Company has business presence and alliances in the regional markets, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Korea.

“We are very excited about this partnership, which will tap on the resources of both groups to expand our capabilities and capacities. This venture will enhance our content creation abilities to deliver quality events that our consumers desire. Our members, workers and guests would also benefit from this partnership with more and better experiential programmes planned in the pipeline.” said Mr Ronnie Tan, Director, Quebec Leisure International Pte Ltd.

Managing Director of Vividthree, Mr Charles Yeo said, “We are proud to join forces with Quebec, as it is an important step towards strengthening our portfolio of experiential projects with our existing intellectual property assets. By bundling the know-how of both companies in this field, especially with their strong network and longstanding experience in events management, we can jointly drive forward the expansion of our projects. The partnership will make a significant contribution to achieving this strategic goal together in the long term.”

Quebec Leisure International Pte Ltd is the events and entertainment arm of NTUC Club. It isa one-stop turn-key entertainment solution provider with specialised departments in Creatives, Video Production, Props & Décor, State-Of-The Art AV Systems, Technical Support and many more. Quebec has more than three decades of experience in conceptualising and producing unique and special events from corporate dinners to music festivals. Some events that Quebec has done include the annual NTUC May Day events and the 2019 Smart Nation & U event. Their clients include the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), Carlsberg, DBS Bank, and many unions and corporations. Quebec also won the Singapore Enterprise Medal of Honour award in 2018, which recognises SMEs promoting entrepreneurial activities and sharing ideas with Singapore's local enterprises.

