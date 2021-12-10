Vividthree launches its first NFT Digital Comic Collectibles for sale

Singapore, Dec 7, 2021 - Vividthree Holdings Ltd. ("Vividthree", the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a diversified entertainment company across the Digital Entertainment chain, announced today that it will launch its first nonfungible token ("NFT"). The Group is developing digital collectibles of the characters of their popular webcomic IP, 'Silent Horror'.

The first stage of the NFT sale of the iconic characters of Silent Horror will start in December 2021. Characters will be transformed into digital collectibles on the blockchain for the comic fans and NFT collectors to purchase on Opensea.io, the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs which sales volumes hit US$3.4 billion (S$4.6 billion) in August 2021.

Vividthree development team has created exclusive digital art collectibles for sale. Proceeds from the sale will fund further development of 'Silent Horror' including potential spin-off. Vividthree is the Intellectual Property ("IP") owner of 'Silent Horror', a webcomic series with a supernatural horror theme that has amassed over 100 million views online since February 2015.

PHOTO: Vividthree

Managing Director of Vividthree, Mr Charles Yeo commented, "With our unique development strategies and a clear roadmap, this will be our first ever NFT collection for 'Silent Horror'. The comic title has gathered massive followings over the years, and the NFT sale will allow fans to own a piece of their favourite character while also helping to contribute to the further development of 'Silent Horror' as we continue to invest in the IP's growth. The NFT sale also marks a monumental moment for the Group as we tap into the limitless opportunity of blockchain to accelerate the execution of our growth plans."

NFTs have surged in popularity in recent years with 3Q2021 sales up more than eight folds from a year ago to US$10.7b, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.