vivo Announces X70 Series Global Launch, Advancing Professional Mobile Photography with ZEISS

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today officially debuted its X70 series of professional photography flagship smartphones starting in several markets around the world. The X70 series – consisting of the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ – marks the next chapter in vivo's global imaging partnership with ZEISS and their joint pursuit of creating the ultimate mobile photography experience. Aside from encompassing new portrait photography modes by ZEISS and the latest mobile imaging technology, the vivo X70 series lineup is fitted with next-level specs to provide the optimal user experience.



The vivo X70 series, co-engineered with ZEISS

As a longstanding pioneer of the industry, vivo is bringing joy to users worldwide by heightening the standards of mobile photography and smartphone innovation with the X70 series. Starting today, the vivo X70 series is gradually rolling out in markets such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and more, expanding its regional presence across APAC and the Middle East. The availability and specifications of each X70 series device may differ according to local market conditions and consumer preferences.

Advancing Mobile Imaging Together with ZEISS

Reflecting vivo's commitment to spearheading the field of smartphone photography, the X70 series is thoroughly ingrained with premium mobile imaging software and hardware capabilities co-engineered with ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years.

"Once again, vivo is breaking boundaries by delivering exceptional mobile photography advancements jointly developed with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. "Smartphones are trustworthy tools for users to capture memories, a digital gateway to tell their own stories and share those creations with the world. With the X70 series, vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovation with cutting-edge technology."

The vivo X70 series incorporates top-notch computational imaging features inside and out, resulting in an intuitive photography experience that enables users to capture or record remarkably natural-looking photographs or videos. On the camera specs front, the entire X70 lineup has 32MP front cameras, while rear quad-camera arrays have been installed on both the X70 Pro+ (50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP) and the X70 Pro (50MP + 12MP+ 12MP + 8MP), with the X70 using a tri-camera system (40MP + 12MP + 12MP).

In addition to the Biotar Portrait Style's legendary swirly bokeh, vivo has supplemented three groundbreaking ZEISS Style Portrait features – inspired by the iconic, classic lenses Distagon, Planar and Sonnar – for X70 series users to shoot with. "Distagon" style gives off an anamorphic look, offering dynamic perspective effects for critical architecture and interior photography that exudes Hollywood filmmaking aesthetics. The "Planar" adaption introduces classic bokeh effects, revealing true characteristics and conveying genuine expressions through portrait photography. "Sonnar" mode is known for its creamy bokeh, making it well suited for portraiture with depth and clarity to document authentic events.

The entire vivo X70 lineup has achieved certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, collectively reducing reflections and enhancing light transmission to reduce ghosting, stray light and other image artifacts for guaranteed imaging brilliance. The recognizable ZEISS logo and ZEISS T* Coating label are stamped on the X70 series' rear camera array, while a ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark has been subtly engraved on its protruding flashlight panel.

High-End Professional Photography Flagship

The X70 series includes new technologies as well as the latest iterations of vivo's iconic multi-modal photography and videography features, allowing users to thoroughly manifest their creativity in high-definition and produce vivid multi-media content with no compromises on quality.

At the top of the line, the X70 Pro+ boasts the new Imaging Chip V1 and High-Transmittance Glass Lens. The new imaging chip, self-designed by vivo, employs an AI system to apply NR (noise reduction) and MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) effects across the board. The upgraded singular glass lenses ensure extra-low dispersion for improved image quality.

The X70 Pro+ combines its 50MP Ultra-Sensing GN1 Sensor and 48MP Sony IMX598 Ultra-Wide Gimbal Camera with 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization technology, resulting in unshakable stability even during extreme action-packed shooting sequences. Meanwhile, the X70 Pro and X70 models utilize an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology for users to capture steady images or videos in dynamic motion. VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video technology has been furnished on the X70 Pro and X70, integrating enhanced OIS with EIS to transition the X/Y-axis with Z-axis rotation for well-rounded stability.

Owing to the high-performing device imaging capabilities, a suite of vivo's multi-modal photography and videography features – including Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Video, Pure Night View, Pro Cinematic Mode and more – are available on the X70 series for users to unleash their potential and explore a multitude of new visual aesthetics.

Top-Line Performance Gains

As vivo's premium flagship revolutionizing mobile imaging, the X70 series lineup consists of three powerhouse devices with specs that can satisfy even the most demanding high-performance smartphone user.

The X70 Pro+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, while the X70 Pro and X70 devices run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo chip to provide unrivaled CPU and GPU performance. These power-efficient integrated processors allow users to get the most out of 5G connectivity every day[1], with the X70 Pro+ harnessing an upgraded version of LPDDR5 while the other two models use LPDDR4X and UFS 3.1 for lightning quick sequential reading and writing speeds.

Despite its sleek and compact form factor, the vivo X70 Pro+ is equipped with a sizeable 4500 mAh (TYP) battery and vivo standard charger (FlashCharge Adapter 11V / 5A) that supports 55W FlashCharge and, for the first time, Qi-compatible 50W Wireless FlashCharge technology. Meanwhile, the X70 Pro and X70 models hold 4450 mAh (TYP) batteries or 4400 mAh (TYP) batteries respectively, along with a vivo standard charger (FlashCharge 11V / 4A) that supports 44W FlashCharge technology for long-lasting performance.[2]

The X70 Pro+ is decked with a 6.783-inch WQHD Display made of E5 High-Brightness Luminescent Materials. With support for a native 1 billion color display, up to 2K resolution, and a high pixel density of 517 PPI, the X70 Pro+ is optimized for true-to-life user sensory experiences. The X70 Pro and X70 devices are outfitted with 6.56-inch displays that can peak at 120Hz refresh rates and 240Hz response rates for smooth scrolling and viewing.

The X70 Pro+ is certified with an IP68 rating, becoming the inaugural vivo smartphone to attain the authoritative global standard of protectivity. Offering splash, liquid, and dust resistance, the device is ideal for users who live life on the fly.

Perennial Design and Seamless Interface

To live up to the expectations of an ultimate professional photography flagship smartphone, vivo has gone all out on the X70 series and spared no effort to ensure timeless style with a formidable build. Fluorite AG – a revolutionary industrial design process developed by vivo – has been utilized to shroud the X70 series devices in crystallized glass with a prismatic surface that exudes fluorescent effects under the light.

The rear quad-camera array of the X70 Pro+ is veiled by a Ceramic Window that spans almost half of the entire device body, exhibiting its grand status as the high-end model of the X series and pinnacle of contemporary mobile photography technology. Alternatively, the X70 Pro and X70 rear cameras are encased within vivo's new Cloud Valley design, a concept that boldly divides the camera array and flashlight into two opposing panels.

The X70 Pro+ is available in Enigma Black, while the X70 Pro and X70 models are available in Cosmic Black or Aurora Dawn colorways. Cosmic Black is inspired by the eternal vigor and exuberant vitality of our universe, a colorway symbolic of vast and deep darkness dotted by glittering silver hues to represent the stars during a pitch-black night. Aurora Dawn is an homage to the iridescent radiance of the Northern Lights in the polar sky, an eye-catching and gorgeous complexion.

The X70 series is the first vivo lineup to come with Funtouch OS 12, providing a more efficient, immersive, and personalized user experience. Funtouch OS 12 comes with a new set of widgets for users to organize and customize their home screens, redefining how apps display important information without users opening the app, allowing them to customize their phone experience and gain quick access to what matters to them. A hassle-free music experience is also created with the newly launched Nano Music Player, enabling users to access their favorite music from different apps like Spotify and JOOX, with one click and within one widget on the home screen.

[1] Disclaimer: The coverage and services of 5G networks are subject to the actual deployment of local operators. [2] Disclaimer: The actual charging power is adjusted dynamically according to changing user scenarios and subject to actual use.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven and user orientation, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a healthier, longer-lasting world-class corporation.

While recruiting and developing the best local talents, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

Please stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

