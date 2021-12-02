vivo gives the gift of capturing real moments and meaningful connections this holiday 2021 with the new Y76 5G

The year might almost be over but leading smartphone brand vivo is ending the year with a bang with its last hurrah for 2021--the launch of the new Y76 5G, available in stores starting December 11.

The year might almost be over but leading smartphone brand vivo is ending the year with a bang with its last hurrah for 2021--the launch of the new Y76 5G ( https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y76-5g/ ), available in stores starting December 11.

The slimmest 5G smartphone to hit the market so far, the Y76 5G is only 7.79 mm thick but don’t let it fool you as this device packs quite a punch with its 8+4GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM making it perfect for heavy multitasking and hardcore mobile gaming.

It’s the perfect holiday companion as the vivo Y76 5G gives the gift of capturing real moments and forging meaningful connections with its smart camera features like the AI editor, dual view video, and EIS ultra stable video.

Catch the vivo Y76 5G in action and in all its glory in 2022 as vivo holds a series of exciting matches in partnership with Montoon, the developer of the mega-popular mobile multiplayer online battle arena Mobile Legends.

Watch Nexplay Esports and ECHO Philippines go head-to-head against each other and against your favorite celebrities and discover why Y76 5G is the perfect gaming phone and see which teams will get to take home the P100,000 grand prize, Y76 5G phones, and other exciting prizes.

And to make sure that its customers--both loyal and new--get to experience the beauty of the season, vivo is holding the Rush of Luck promo until January 16, 2022.

Every purchase of eligible vivo devices give customers a chance to become one of the 40,000 people to win exciting prizes and exclusive merchandise.

The vivo devices eligible for the promo are Y1s, Y15s, Y20i, Y33s, Y15A, X70, V21, V21e, and the new Y76 5G. The devices must be purchased in select vivo physical stores or via vivo’s official e-commerce platforms.

To join the promotion, purchase any of the eligible vivo phones from November 19 to January 16, 2022. Scan the promo QR code visit www.vivoph-rushofluck.com to register. After validation, accepted entries will be sent a digital scratch card that will reveal if they are one of the 40,000 winners.

Upon scratching the cards, those who have three identical icons will win an instant prize while those who don’t will get a raffle entry to the grand prize draw.

Winners can email vivodigital@ph.vivo.com for further instructions on how to claim their prizes.

For more information about the vivo Y76 5G, the Rush of Luck promo, visit ( https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y76-5g/ ) and vivo’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

