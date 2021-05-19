vivo Launches Android 12 Beta for Developers to Accelerate User Experience Optimization

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today released Android 12 Beta, in line with the announcements made during the annual Google I/O 2021 event held on May 18, 2021. The iQOO 7 Legend performance flagship smartphone is among the first batch of devices that can install the Android 12 Beta. Developers can now take an early look at the next version of Android in order to test, develop and adapt their applications for vivo smartphone users before the upcoming software update.



vivo Android 12 Beta

With Android 12, Google is striving to design a more intelligent, convenient and powerful operating system while ensuring the privacy and security of end users. New microphone and camera toggles have been added for users to turn off app access to the sensors for the entire system, along with a new emergency function that will trigger an emergency alarm after five consecutive presses of the power button.

Home to a diverse array of powerful features, Android 12 is set for widespread popularization by users globally. vivo has participated in the research and development efforts of Android 12 Beta since the early stages to sooner provide developers with a stable testing platform. Through the newly announced Developer Preview Program, vivo is encouraging developers to get their apps ready and complete system testing ahead of the update to bring better user experiences to smartphone consumers around the world upon the launch.

As part of the Android 12 Beta Program, vivo has enhanced its system framework resource calling functionality. This quickens the overall development, adaptation and optimization of applications for vivo's smartphone operating system. Meanwhile, the vivo Computing Acceleration Platform (VCAP) is a digital acceleration solution targeting the underlying characteristics of terminal hardware, allowing developer algorithms to be deployed more efficiently. vivo will also provide excellent user experiences to end users through upgraded and customized features such as iManager and Multi-Turbo.

Starting today, developers can visit vivo's developer website at https://developer.vivo.com/ to download the Beta version of Android 12 for application testing and optimization on the iQOO 7 Legend. vivo hopes to work with developers to integrate the newest features onto vivo's smartphone operating system to culminate in a more secure, smooth and premium experience for smartphone users worldwide.

