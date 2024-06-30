Vizzu Raises 1.5M in Funding and Launches Beta Version of Cinematic Data Storytelling Tool

—

Photo of Thomas Peterffy and Peter Vidos



Vizzu, an innovative startup transforming data storytelling, proudly announces the successful completion of a 1.5 million dollar fundraising round and the beta launch of its revolutionary animated data storytelling tool. This milestone advances Vizzu’s mission to make data analysis and presentation accessible to everyone through advanced data storytelling.

The funding round saw participation from notable investors, including Interactive Venture Partners Fund, backed by the family office of Thomas Peterffy, the Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.; and Two Sigma, a financial sciences company that takes a data-driven approach to investing.

Vizzu’s groundbreaking cinematic data storytelling tool is now available in beta, allowing users to immediately transform their data into captivating, animated narratives. The intuitive interface and smart suggestions make it easy for users to explore this new storytelling format, previously reserved for highly trained data visualization specialists. Presenters using Vizzu will stand out by delivering key insights effortlessly, helping their audience feel more informed and able to understand complex issues easily.

Thomas Peterffy emphasized the importance of informed decision-making in his career: “Throughout my journey, empowering people with the right information has been crucial. Vizzu has ambitions to revolutionize how we understand and present data, making informed decisions more accessible to everyone.”

Matt Greenwood, Chief Innovation Officer & Head of Investment Management Engineering at Two Sigma, said: “At Two Sigma, data fuels our investment insights and effectively communicating data-driven hypotheses and research to diverse stakeholders is essential. Vizzu’s innovative data visualization approach fosters a shared understanding and we will continue to leverage their open source solutions internally.”

Since securing the funding, Vizzu has expanded its team to 15 top-tier technical and product talents. The team has embedded its groundbreaking animated charting engine, previously available only to developers and data scientists, into an easy-to-use SaaS platform. From boardroom presentations and keynote speeches to collaborative team discussions on complex, data-heavy topics, Vizzu helps users present data dynamically and compellingly. Even those without analytical or data visualization expertise can now analyze their data and craft compelling animated stories effortlessly.

Peter Vidos, CEO and Co-Founder of Vizzu expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have the backing of such esteemed investors. This funding and the beta launch of our tool are the result of our team’s relentless effort and vision and the start of the next step in our exciting journey. We look forward to refining our product based on user feedback and embedding AI-enabled functions to further democratize data storytelling.”

Future Plans

AI Integration: Leverage GenAI to enhance ease of use by assisting with storytelling and automating various aspects of data presentation.

Leverage GenAI to enhance ease of use by assisting with storytelling and automating various aspects of data presentation. Enhanced Integrations: Expand support for additional input and output formats, ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows and providing an end-to-end solution for data storytelling.

Vizzu is poised to transform data presentation across various fields, from C-level executives to marketing, sales, finance professionals, SMB owners, and academia. By making data stories engaging and easy to understand, Vizzu ensures that users can make a lasting impact with their presentations.

For more information and to start the journey with Vizzu, visit https://vizzu.io.

﻿﻿

About Vizzu

Vizzu is an intuitive, cinematic data storytelling tool that transforms complex data into memorable, engaging, animated stories. By seamlessly combining data analysis and visualization steps, Vizzu saves users valuable time while ensuring impactful data storytelling. Vizzu’s mission is to democratize data analysis and presentation, making it accessible and engaging for all.

Thomas Peterffy emphasized the importance of informed decision-making in his career: “Throughout my journey, empowering people with the right information has been crucial. Vizzu has ambitions to revolutionize how we understand and present data, making informed decisions more accessible to everyone.”

Matt Greenwood, Chief Innovation Officer & Head of Investment Management Engineering at Two Sigma: “At Two Sigma, data fuels our investment insights and effectively communicating data-driven hypotheses and research to diverse stakeholders is essential. Vizzu’s innovative data visualization approach fosters a shared understanding and we will continue to leverage their open source solutions internally.”

Peter Vidos, CEO and Co-Founder of Vizzu expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have the backing of such esteemed investors. This funding and the beta launch of our tool are the result of our team’s relentless effort and vision and the start of the next step in our exciting journey. We look forward to refining our product based on user feedback and embedding AI-enabled functions to further democratize data storytelling.”

For further information, visit https://vizzu.io or contact Peter Vidos at peter@vizzu.io.



Contact Info:

Name: Peter Vidos

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vizzu

Website: https://vizzu.io



Release ID: 89134117

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.