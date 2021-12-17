Vladimir Potanin of Interros commits $1 billion for investments in high technologies

Interros, Russia’s oldest private investment group founded by Vladimir Potanin, says it is committing the funds to support promising high-tech projects and start-ups

—

Interros, Russia’s oldest private investment group founded by Vladimir Potanin, says it is committing the funds to support promising high-tech projects and start-ups, which, as they develop, will need more funding.

“Interros considers investments in digital technologies and high-tech as front and center of its focus. This emerging sector is not easy, as many issues - be it technological, or in the field of regulation - have yet to be aligned and adjusted. But the pace of the development of this industry throughout the world, the benefits that high-tech brings to business, society and the state do not give us any time to remain on the sidelines. In order to strengthen its presence in the high-tech market, Interros will allocate an additional $1 billion to invest in this area.” – Vladimir Potanin, Interros President commented.

Throughout its more than 30-year history, the company has always adhered to its mandate principle of investing in projects that, along with profit, bring tangible benefits to society.

Early this year Interros created the Voskhod venture fund, aimed at developing high-tech projects in the Russian Far East, the volume of Interros commitment will exceed $136 million (10 billion rubles) over 5 years.

Digital technologies are also being actively developed in other portfolio projects of Interros, such as Norilsk Nickel - the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. New digital solutions are developed and deployed throughput the whole production cycle at Nornickel to bring extra safety, streamlining and new efficiencies. They allow to control the movement of vehicles in mines remotely, increase the efficiency of document flow, bring the latest advances in technology in the field of industrial safety and labor protection and strengthen Nornickel’s ESG compliance. As one of the leaders in the global metal mining industry with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions in the industry, Norilsk Nickel has started issuing carbon-neutral nickel, the certificate of which is digitized, and the exchange-traded commodities were listed on the Vienna, Austria stock exchange earlier this year.

In recent years, Interros has been actively developing its digital portfolio. The company played an active role in the development of the new legislation on digital asset trade in Russia, acted as a co-investor in several global digital trading platforms, the most notable of which is Atomyze, currently at various stages of preparing operations in Russia, Switzerland and the United States. In addition, Potanin has supported the Centre for Brain and Consciousness Research at Skolkovo in Moscow with its Laboratory for the Physics of Programmable Materials, headed by Nobel Prize winner Konstantin Novoselov.

Also Vladimir Potanin became the first Russian to join Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge club, which was created to encourage the world's wealthiest people to give at least half their fortunes to charity.

Potanin is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation in New York City and a patron of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. He regularly funds various arts initiatives.

About Interros

The Interros Group is one of the largest private investment companies in Russia, founded by Vladimir Potanin in 1990. Since its inception, Interros has successfully completed more than 25 investment projects. Drawing on decades of successful experience in the Russian market and shareholder's assets Interros invests in high-tech innovative projects aimed at developing Russia and improving people's lives, in line with Vladimir Potanin's vision of transferring capital to the benefit of society. Interros's diversified portfolio includes investments in metals & mining, real estate development, sports and tourism, pharmaceuticals and private equity.

