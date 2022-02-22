Vlado gives you a quick run-through on the benefits of MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Trading Platform

Vlado offers the most preferred platform MT4 for our traders, you may not be required to learn to trade with another trading platform.

Considered the gold standard among trading platforms, MetaTrader 4 is a free platform for trading forex and other financial instruments such as CFDs, futures, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Vlado likewise has chosen MT4 as our preferred trading platform as it offers a ton of extremely useful functionality and benefits. Today let us give you a quick run-through on why we choose the MT4 and how it will benefit you.

Beginner and advanced user friendly

MetaTrader 4, with its simple design, excellent user interface, and functionalities such as copy trading and Expert Advisors, is ideal if you’re a beginner.

Since most brokers offer this as a sole platform or as an add-on with their own proprietary platform, you’ll gain access to a plethora of platforms of educational resources and tutorials. A fully-functional MetaTrader 4 demo account offers strong support for beginners. Think of this as a MetaTrader 4 user guide that lets you test the waters before you start investing.

The platform also appeals to advanced traders due to its advanced charting capabilities and technical analysis, several built-in indicators and graphical tools, and more. The platform also allows automated trading by programming with MetaQuote’s proprietary MQL4 language and constructing custom indicators.

MT4 platform and tools

MetaTrader offers desktop, web, and mobile platforms. The platforms support over 30 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, and Russian. The desktop platform helps analyze financial markets, performs advanced trading operations, runs trading robots, and does copy trading.

A pending order for an MT4 broker can be a limit, stop, or stop-loss order. The platform’s quick trading function sends orders from the chart with one click. Another feature, called a built-in tick, helps accurately determine entry and exit points. Price movement can be analyzed in nine timeframes. The platform’s charting application has 30 built-in technical indicators and 24 graphic objects.

MetaTrader 4’s mobile platform gives complete control over your trading account, and you can access your account anywhere, anytime. The free chat option also helps to communicate with other traders. MetaTrader 4 offers an automated trading feature with the help of automated trading robots called Expert Advisors (EAs). EAs can analyze quotes and execute trades.

TradingSignals in MetaTrader 4 allows copy trading of successful traders, who provide their trades in public access for free or for a reasonable fee, thereby becoming signal providers. These free and commercial signals are found on the Signals tab of the trading platform and on the firm’s website. You can select a signal provider and start copying trades without leaving the platform.

Since Vlado offers the most preferred platform MT4 for our traders, you may not be required to learn to trade with another trading platform. The analytical tools offered by the platform are second to none and the copy trading feature helps beginners draw on the expertise of experienced professional traders without burning their fingers. It also facilitates automated trading by either buying or developing your own EAs. Come trade with Vlado today!

