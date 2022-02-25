Vlado teaches you how to choose the right brokerage film

Vlado offers an extensive library of educational materials containing videos, webinars, and courses suitable for both beginners and experienced investors.

If you want to invest money, you need to open a brokerage account. But with so many different brokers out there, how do you pick the right one? Your decision will affect many aspects of your investing life, from how much your investments cost to what assets you can buy and sell. To ensure you make the right decision and end up happy with your broker over the long term, take these three important steps.

Step 1: Know Your Needs

Are You an Active or Passive Investor?

Do you want to be super hands-on and execute day or swing trades? Do you see yourself eventually leaving the 9-to-5 grind and becoming a full-time investor? Or, instead, do you want to find a few solid investments to hold for the long haul with little or no day-to-day interaction?

What Are Your Investing Goals?

Why are you choosing to invest? Are you trying to supplement your regular income to improve your current standard of living? Is there a specific event or expense you want to fund? Do you intend for this to eventually become your primary income source? Are you trying to build up retirement savings and, if so, do you already have a retirement account or will you want to open a new one with your chosen brokerage?

Step 2: Evaluate the broker tools and support you’ll need

If you’re a beginner investor, then you may have different needs when it comes to customer education and trading support. You may want access to lots of webinars and educational articles that teach the basics of investing, and you may be interested in screeners that make it really easy to pick out different assets to buy.

If you’re a more advanced investor, on the other hand, then you’re likely more interested in the charting features, expert analysis, and in-depth company research you can access.

Think about where you’re starting out and how much time you plan to spend devoting yourself to researching investments so you can find a brokerage that offers the tools and materials you’re looking for.

Step 3: Explore trading platforms at different brokerage firms

Finally, you want to make sure you are comfortable navigating the brokerage firm’s trading platform to buy and sell assets.

Most brokers will let you download their apps or try out their desktop software without transferring money into the account. Consider spending some time playing with the platforms each broker you’re interested in offers before you make your final choice.

Vlado operates on the industry's preferred MT4. Its powerful charting capabilities, a large number of indicators, and algorithmic trading functionalities have made it one of the most widely used trading platforms in the industry.

By following these three steps, you should hopefully end up with a brokerage firm that makes investing easy and gives you access to the type of account and assets you’re looking for.

