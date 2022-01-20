Vmates, an innovative NFT pet game, will launch its alpha test on 20th Jan

—

Vmates, considered by the most people as a great innovation of blockchain game, finally gives the time for the product launching. The goal of this closed test is to get as much feedback to improve the function of the game. This version allows players to truly experience the process of raising pets on the blockchain. Btw, Vmates Bank has started the trail running and launched the BSC mainnet. The bank now can be accessed through http://plaza.vmates.io/bank and tokens can be staked.

As a new kind of P2E (Play to Earn) game, Vmates creates a metaverse for our digital pets. Players need to feed their pets everyday and play with them. Our pets can obtain MATE token through various activities such as working, fighting, exploring and making friends. In this alpha test, Vmates has prepared 10,000USDT reward and some precious NFT pets for the early players.

It has been shown that people really enjoy playing games for pure entertainment while also having the ability to socialize with others. Take for example the gaming industry itself, which is set to establish a $180 billion dollar year in 2021. To put that in perspective, this is roughly the annual revenue of tech giant Microsoft. Social media has established mainstream interest to people around the world for a strong decade or more. Social activity within a gaming experience has become a natural outcome with both of these interests becoming so popular in recent decades.

Completely imitate the real world

Vmates is a virtual pet game that takes interactive game mechanics on a virtual level and combines them with the ability to interact with others and their pets. Taking on some game mechanics similar to Tamagotchi, Vmates creates virtual pets that users can take care of, groom, and grow to participate in games and interact with their owners. Within the Vmates platform is also a metaverse experience, allowing pets and their owners to do things like mini-games, competitions, own and grow land, and exchange Vmates tokens called MATE tokens for other pets. It creates layers upon layers of experiences that really merge the concepts of social activity with real gamification that led to events in the virtual world.

Like the real world, the PLAZA of Vmates is our pet’s village. In PLAZA, pets can participate in various social activities, including working, fighting, dating, making friends, learning skills, shopping and etc. Most activities can get experiences and MATE tokens.

The PLAZA is presented in the form of an open sandbox world. We can interact freely with other players, explore unknown areas and build our own homes. With the improvement of block-chain technology and the widespread application of NFT, the PLAZA will be the main place for users to interact with the block-chain.

Excellent economic system

Vmates is committed to build a real kingdom of our pets on blockchain. So it has paid a lot of efforts to complete a system for MATE token to operate. There are FIVE core system in Vmates and it is good to see that MATE has so many application scenarios.

Cultivation System

When our pets work or fight, energy and cleanliness will be consumed. We need to feed or bathe our pets to restore the energy and cleanliness. As in the real world, feeding and bathing pets requires items, and purchasing items requires MATE tokens.

The output of working and fighting is experiences and MATE tokens. The quantity of the output, especially the MATE tokens, is related to the level of the pet and the quality of the pet.

Working System

Each of us earns money through working, and so does our pets. Working will consume pet’s energy and cleanliness, but our pets will get MATE tokens and experiences.

The working system is composed of public facilities such as ADOPTION CENTER, NFT SHOP, ARENA, BANK, HOSPITAL, SCHOOL and so on. It provides all of our pets’ opportunities to work. Different public facilities provide different jobs with different salaries.

Fighting System

In Vmates arena, our pets will fight like warriors. The fighting is a turn-based game. You can choose PVE or PVP to win both MATE tokens and experiences.

Participating in a fighting will consume energy and cleanliness, but if our pets win the fight, there will be a large number of rewards. Actually, the rewards gained through fighting are much more than working.

Social System

Vmates is actually providing users with a new way of making friends and entertainment. Users can communicate with other player freely in PLAZA, visit friends’ home and Interact with their pets.

Players can form up guild to challenge different tasks and incubate pet babies with others.

Outfits System

The outfits will greatly change the figure and attributes of our pets. All the outfits are NFTs, thus all players can Buy and Sell NFTs easily.

Vmates Behind the Scenes

With Vmates, there is much to take in visually in the virtual world but also quite a bit behind the scenes. Vmates has generated many strategic partnerships to help build their platform and deliver on schedule. Among these partnerships are companies like Moonrock Capital, Marshland Capital, Vendetta Capital, and many more. This gives a good position for Vmates to accelerate their growth so they can deliver their ecosystem to the growing interest from the public.

Reflection

Gaming on the blockchain is a natural progression of technology and what people in general desire. Vmates is setting up a platform and ecosystem that will not only have an intuitive virtual pet platform, but also allows other projects to build on its success. It is certainly a project that is worth taking a closer look in the coming months.

https://twitter.com/Vmates_official

https://t.me/vmatescommunity

https://discord.gg/VuQC4y6xvP

Contact Info:

Name: Yara

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vmates Studio Ltd.

Address: 333 East Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Website: https://vmates.io/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/vmates-an-innovative-nft-pet-game-will-launch-its-alpha-test-on-20th-jan/89060680

Release ID: 89060680