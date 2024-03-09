Vmkon Sports: A New Standard in Sports Flooring From Vmkon Sports.

We are thrilled to share the remarkable success of VMKON Sports at the recent SPEOX 24 exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, which was held from February 22 to 25, 2024. This event marked a significant milestone for VMKON Sports as it showcased its cutting-edge sports flooring solutions, setting new standards in the industry.

SPEOX 24 Success: Unveiling Innovation

Recently, at the SPEOX 24 exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, VMKON Sports stole the spotlight with its groundbreaking sports flooring solutions. The attendees were blown away by the exceptional quality, durability, and versatility of VMKON's products, which are poised to redefine the standards of the sports flooring industry. The enthusiastic reception at the event reaffirms VMKON Sports' position as a global leader in sports flooring excellence.

A Testament to Excellence

The really highly positive response from the participants at SPEOX 24 speaks volumes about VMKON Sports' unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The company has reiterated its dedication to delivering comprehensive health and sports solutions that exceed clients' expectations worldwide.

Global Vision for Sports Flooring Excellence

With a constant focus on excellence, VMKON Sports has solidified its position as a leading provider of consulting, design, installation, and maintenance of sports flooring on a global scale. Its presence in Guangzhou, China, Feldatal, Germany, and LA, California, USA, underscores its commitment to serving international customers with top-tier, cost-effective products.

Certifications and Assurance of Quality

VMKON Sports holds multiple certifications, including FIBA Certified, FIBA 3x3 Certified, ISO 9001, China Pacific Insurance, Labosport certification, Reach compliance, and ROHS compliance. These certifications underscore the company's dedication to quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.

Innovative Solutions

VMKON Sports envisions delivering a premium indoor hardwood sports flooring experience outdoors while also offering sports professionals and enthusiasts secure, comfortable, and adaptable interlocking plastic sports tiles.

VMKON Sports aims to transform the sports flooring industry by leveraging its expertise in the polymer industry and experience in sports flooring. Its core principles revolve around innovation, environmental consciousness, and social responsibility.

The company is passionate about harnessing sport’s unifying power, driving innovation for healthier and more sustainable athletic experiences, and nurturing the potential for future sports legends to emerge.

About VMKON Sports

Dedicated to revolutionizing sports flooring, VMKON Sports is a leading brand in developing resilient, safe sports flooring. VMKON Sports is dedicated to creating holistic solutions for health and sports in schools and sports facilities. VMKON's goal is to cultivate environments that promote physical activity, well-being, and beauty within society.

At the core of VMKON Sports success is its highly motivated and efficient team of professionals who are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer support and after-sales services.

Contact VMKON Sports today at vmkonsport.com to learn more about their game-changing products. For media inquiries and more information, feel free to contact the VMKON team at info@vmkonsport.com.



Contact Info:

Name: David Smith

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vmkonsport

Phone: +86 20 3999 2111

Website: https://vmkonsport.com/



