VMware Expands Partnership with AsiaPac to Bring Benefits of Multi-Cloud Adoption to Businesses in Singapore

AsiaPac will be the first in the region to leverage VMware vRealize Operations Cloud and VMware Cloud Director service to support companies with their multi-cloud needs

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VMware Inc. is expanding its partnership with AsiaPac, the region's premier ICT solutions provider. AsiaPac will be the first partner in the Southeast Asia and Korea region to adopt VMware vRealize Operations Cloud and VMware Cloud Director to support highly regulated industries such as the financial services, government and healthcare sectors in their multi-cloud needs. The partnership will also build upon VMware's 'cloud-smart' approach and commitment to helping businesses navigate the multi-cloud era, recently unveiled during VMworld 2021.

Today, the average organization runs approximately 500 workloads to drive their business[1], and those apps are distributed across clouds. Thus, it is increasingly crucial for companies to have a unified management platform to optimize, plan and scale hybrid cloud deployments from applications to infrastructure.

As a proven solution in the Cloud System and Service Management software space, vRealize Operations Cloud will help AsiaPac unify their multi-cloud operating practice by consolidating all metrics from their VMware, AWS and Azure cloud environments into a single, unified platform. Furthermore, it will allow AsiaPac to provide a consistent monitoring and reporting service for their customers, no matter how distributed their apps are across multiple clouds. The launch of vRealize Operations Cloud and VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud in Singapore in July 2021 has opened doors for partners like AsiaPac to support highly regulated industries in their multi-cloud journey.

"As more companies look to accelerate their digital transformation during this period of recovery, cloud adoption in Asia Pacific will only continue to increase," said David Bate, VMware's Vice President, Cloud, Asia Pacific and Japan. "Helping companies implement a cloud-smart strategy is a key focus for us at VMware. We would like to congratulate AsiaPac for their forward thinking and their partnership. We are confident that this will help offer businesses in Singapore with the flexibility and control needed to operate and innovate in a multi-cloud world."

To deliver these new services to customers, AsiaPac will also be tapping VMware Cloud Director service, a unique and differentiated SaaS solution available to all VMware Cloud providers. VMware Cloud Director service enables AsiaPac to offer a pay-as-you-grow model, thus reducing the overhead costs to pursue small- and medium-sized businesses. The service enables AsiaPac to provide flexibility in pricing and environment size by dividing their VMware Cloud on AWS software-defined data center (SDDC) environments into multi-tenanted resource pools, with fine-grained control of resource allocation and support for differing consumption models. AsiaPac's customers will also be able to enjoy easy, self-service consumption through a single access point for all of their virtual data centers via an intuitive user interface or API.

"As a subsidiary of M1, Singapore's first digital network operator, AsiaPac prides ourselves on staying at the forefront of delivering innovative next-generation infrastructure and multi-cloud services that are adaptable to today's digital-first economy," Andrew Cheng, Managing Director of AsiaPac explained. "Organizations are increasingly relying on cloud technologies to compete. We are confident that VMware's world-class solutions will help us take full advantage of multiple clouds to improve resiliency and delivery of better services for our customers."

"With many businesses in the region supercharging their digital transformation journeys to move faster to a digital future, we believe that this partnership will bolster AsiaPac's efforts in helping their customers respond and adapt to the ever-evolving business landscape," added Fan Qu, Director, Partner Business, Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware. "AsiaPac is a valued partner at VMware, who was recently awarded the 2021 Partner Value Award for its exceptional growth and track record in helping customers drive technology modernization. We look forward to the greater synergies and value that this partnership expansion will bring in the new era of multi-cloud."

About AsiaPac

AsiaPac (from M1) is a multi-award winner in the hybrid multi-cloud segment and leading enterprise solutions provider, delivering intelligent digital transformation solutions in Mobility, Cloud, Enterprise Systems and End User Computing. Together with M1, AsiaPac can help to accelerate business digital transformation with a comprehensive portfolio of ICT solutions and providing Cloud Best Practices in Consultation, Design & Deploy, Proactive Monitoring, Technical Support & Managed Services. AsiaPac focuses on end-to-end customer centric solutions, delivering edge-driven systems to the core data center to the cloud with secured connectivity. With the domain expertise and experience from large enterprises to government agencies, AsiaPac has successfully implemented many nationwide projects and garnered numerous client references. https://www.asiapac.com.sg

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, VMware Cloud, and vRealize are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.