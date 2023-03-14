Voffice Singapore Launches New Weekly Forwarding and Unlimited Scanning Plans

Voffice Singapore has launched two new virtual office plans for businesses in Singapore - a weekly forwarding service and an unlimited scanning service. The plans offer cost-effective and flexible solutions for maintaining a professional presence in the city-state.

—

Voffice Singapore, a leading provider of virtual office solutions, has announced the launch of two new plans to their already extensive list of services. The company's new weekly forwarding plan and unlimited scanning plan are designed to provide cost-effective and flexible options for businesses and entrepreneurs looking to establish a professional presence in Singapore.

With the new weekly forwarding plan, Voffice Singapore clients will receive mail forwarding services once a week to any location of their choice. This service is ideal for those who do not require daily mail handling but still want to maintain a professional business address in Singapore. The cost for the weekly forwarding plan is only S$100 per year.

Voffice Singapore's unlimited scanning plan is another game-changer, allowing clients to have an unlimited number of documents scanned and sent to them via email. This is particularly useful for businesses that require a high volume of document scanning, such as law firms, accounting firms, and other professional services. The unlimited scanning plan is also priced at only S$100 per year.

"At Voffice Singapore, we are always looking for ways to provide flexible and affordable solutions for our clients," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our new weekly forwarding plan and unlimited scanning plan are the latest additions to our suite of virtual office services, and we are confident that they will be of great benefit to our clients."

With these new plans, Voffice Singapore is further solidifying its position as a leading provider of virtual office solutions in Singapore. The company's commitment to providing cost-effective and efficient services has made it a popular choice among businesses and entrepreneurs in Singapore and beyond.

For more information on Voffice Singapore's new weekly forwarding plan and unlimited scanning plan, please visit their website at https://vofficesingapore.com

