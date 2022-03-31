“The Voice of Marilyn” Album by Cortney Page

—

Singer/Songwriter/Actress; Miss CortneyPage.com, 57, has an album called “The Voice of Marilyn” and has 19 songs on itunes. The songs are stories in rhyme. “High Society” has musical copyright issues with another artist, according to youtube.

2012-2013 – Miss Page recorded “The Voice of Marilyn” album in Lake Arrowhead, CA and engineered by Cory Carbaugh. “Hallow Follow” was inspired by bass player, Jerry Montano.

Cortney Page played piano before the age of 10 and took guitar in high school. She finished school early and went to college at age 16. She also took vocal lessons, while booking singing telegrams for ‘Ron Smith’s Celebrity Look Alikes Agency’ in the 80s.

October, 1987- Cortney Page and Jason Priestley went out on a double date with their roommates. Jason Priestley’s roommate was Brad ‘William’ Pitt.

1989 – Cortney Page performed at Pure Platinum Club in Hollywood with “Aldo and the Pharaohs” and was managed by Kennedy “Rockwell” Gordy, before moving to Seattle and becoming “Goddess Isis.” Playboy music offered a music deal without her image, so the publishing deal was declined.

1990- A Sub-Pop executive recommended; Cortney Page to write lyrics with Kurt Cobain and she had relationships with both Kurt and Bill Gates. Cortney Page had worked at radio stations as a temporary employee and got “Nirvana” played on the radio and not her album, “Goddess Isis.” Cortney Page answered an ad for a singer and auditioned for the band “Hole” and befriended Courtney Love and in August took her to her first “Nirvana” concert at the Moore Theater in Seattle. Cortney’s name was called out in the YouTube concert video.

Spring of 1992- Cortney Page was attacked and woke up in the hospital with amnesia and returned to California.

Summer of 1992- Cortney Page started the Hollywood tradition of taking pictures with tourists on Hollywood Blvd for tips with her cousin, Kurt Fenstad. Brad ‘William’ Pitt told Cortney that he used to dress in a chicken suit and stand on the corner advertising El Pollo Loco. It gave Cortney the idea to be a Marilyn Monroe impersonator in front of the Mann’s Chinese Theater and made hundreds of dollars in a few hours a day. Cortney Page worked as background on the movie, where Harvey Weinstein invited Cortney back to his hotel room on the set, but Cortney turned the tables and was given the nickname ‘Cowboy’ by the grips. Cortney Page entered a Marilyn Monroe look-alike contest for the lead in “Calendar Girl” movie and won the role of Marilyn’s voice at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

1993- Cortney Page was the voice of Marilyn Monroe in “Calendar Girl” movie with Jason Priestley.

1996- Brad ‘William’ Pitt was Cortney Page’s driver for “Hi O Sylver Entertainment” from the radio doing singing telegram performances. Cortney joked to Brad that he should marrying the waitress at the Renee Courtyard restaurant, which was Jennifer Aniston. .

December 9, 2006- Cortney Page bumped into Bill Gates and his youngest daughter at OR Tambo International Airport and she remembered parts of her past life in Seattle.

Today, Box Starr Cortney Page coming soon to CRN Talk Radio on RokuTV, which will be her hosting interviews of industry entertainers.

