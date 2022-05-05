VolitionRx Limited to Host Capital Markets Day on Friday May 13

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") a multi-national epigenetics company plans to host a Capital Markets Day in a hybrid format on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Volition's executive team will provide strategic updates and discuss the Company's key short-term growth drivers.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Capital Markets Day

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

In-person Venue: Siebert Hall, New York Stock Exchange

To attend in person, contact investorrelations@volition.com

To attend virtually please register HERE

Company presentations will cover:

Nu.Q® Vet

Veterinary market opportunity (reference lab and point of care)

Heska licensing deal (up to $28 million in milestone payments PLUS ongoing revenue for tests sold)

in milestone payments PLUS ongoing revenue for tests sold) Other licensing updates

New Product updates

Nu.Q® NETs

Clinical Results to-date

Clinical and Regulatory plan including FDA timings

Market opportunity

- Financial Update: Key Metrics and Considerations

A question-and-answer session with management will follow the prepared remarks and formal presentation.

The event will be webcast and the presentations will be posted to Volition's website. A replay will be made available.

For additional information or questions please contact Investor Relations at investorrelation@volition.com or call 646 650 1351

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London, and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic and disease monitoring products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com +44 (0)7557 774620

Investor Enquiries:

Scott Powell, Volition, investorrelations@volition.com +1 (646) 650 1351