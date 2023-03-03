Volumo launched as the Ultimate Destination for Legally Downloading Electronic Music

Users can use Volumo to explore and purchase music from multiple genres through a single platform.

—

Volumo recently launched its platform for legal electronic music. Since its launch, it has been rapidly gaining popularity among electronic music lovers as the all-in-one destination to find and buy electronic music legally and without any hassle.

Volumo offers electronic music in almost all popular categories, such as DJs mixes, Organic house, house, lounge, chill-out, afro house, bass house, techno, funky, hardcore, and more.

What sets Volumo apart is its commitment to making electronic music downloading legal. To ensure that every track on its platform is licensed and authorized for purchase, Volumo has signed contracts with top electronic music distributors from all across the world.

As a result, customers can enjoy their favorite electronic music with peace of mind, knowing that their downloads are legal and supporting the artists and labels they love.

"We are thrilled to launch Volumo, and we believe that our platform will become the go-to destination for electronic music lovers around the world," said Anton Severynenko, CEO of Volumo. "Our focus on legal downloads ensures that artists and labels are fairly compensated for their work, and we are committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for our customers."

Volumo has focused on making its platform user-friendly and intuitive. The platform has easy navigation and search functions, making it easy to find and purchase tracks. Users can find and sort tracks based on Labels, Artists, Genres, and Releases. With a growing selection of thousands of tracks and counting, Volumo offers a vast array of electronic music for all tastes.

To learn more about Volumo and explore the platform, visit: https://volumo.com

For updates, follow Volumo on Social media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@volumomusic

Instagram: https://instagram.com/volumomusic

Twitter @volumomusic

Facebook @volumomusic

Contact Info:

Name: Support

Email: Send Email

Organization: Volumo Music OÜ

Website: https://volumo.com/



Release ID: 89091269

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.