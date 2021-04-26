Volvo Group China Hosts Seminar on Sustainable Development and Introduces "Greener Future with Smaller Carbon Footprint" Project

YA'AN, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Volvo Group China hosted a seminar on sustainable development and a series of activities on-site at the location of its "Greener Future with Smaller Carbon Footprint" Giant Panda Habitat Restoration and Afforestation Project, which was launched with Beijing Entrepreneur Environmental Protection Foundation in December last year. During the seminar, Volvo Group together with its close business partners, ecological institutions, and media representatives exchanged views on the practices of emissions reduction and sustainable development for creating an ecologically friendly society. A joint initiative to build a sustainable future for transport and infrastructure industry was launched.

Liu Lunbin, Deputy Director of Ya'an Forestry Bureau, Shi Huazhi, Deputy Mayor of Yingjing County Government, Yang Hong, Director-General of the Administrative Bureau of Daxiangling Nature Reserve, Zhang Li, Secretary-General of Beijing Entrepreneur Environmental Protection Foundation, Yang Biao, Deputy Secretary-General of Beijing Entrepreneur Environmental Protection Foundation, Inge Zhou, Vice President, Corporate Communications Volvo Group China and representatives of different business areas from Volvo Group attended the event.

In recent years, "Green development" has become a focus of global concern, and China has also set its target to reach peak emissions before 2030 and be carbon- neutral by 2060. Measures have been in place to tackle problems such as climate change and improve environment protection during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period. Volvo Group's sustainability strategy focuses on "Climate", "Resource" and "People", which is implemented throughout its value chain from R&D, procurement, production, operation, and services, to its up- and downstream business partners to realize low-carbon and environmentally friendly sustainable development. The Greener Future with Smaller Carbon Footprint project is Volvo Group China in response to the Climate action goal (No. 13) of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Goals.

"The 'Greener Future with Smaller Carbon Footprint' project that we collaborated with the Volvo Group is a critical step to promote environmental protection and practice green and low-carbon development. It also manifested the Volvo Group is taking responsibility in sustainable development through close collaboration with its chosen partners.," said Zhang Li, Secretary-General of Beijing Entrepreneur Environmental Protection Foundation. "We hope that more enterprises and institutions will join us in promoting zero-carbon and green transformation in industrial clusters and work together for the green transformation of the industry."

In the seminar, Volvo Group China's key stakeholders gathered to discuss their practices and explorations into the field of low-carbon and sustainable development. The panelists present were from manufacturers, dealers, customers, environmental protection organizations and media partners. They shared effective measures of low-carbon environmental protection, energy saving and consumption reduction in their respective fields and discussed the opportunities and challenges of sustainable development of transportation and infrastructure industry. "Volvo Group has always been committed to promoting sustainable development of economy, society and the environment through offering resource-friendly transportation and infrastructure solutions," said Inge Zhou, host of the panel. "We hope to work with our business partners to raise the awareness of reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment, continue green innovations and transformation, and promote the sustainable development of the industry while taking responsibilities for our carbon footprint."



At the end of the seminar, all participants called on actions for a better tomorrow by launching a joint Initiative to "Build a Sustainable Future for Transport and Infrastructure Industry",

Be a doer in low-carbon development! Let us commit to delivering long-term benefits of a sustainable business model and taking actions for a better and sustainable future!

Be a cooperator of low-carbon development! Let us work with all stakeholders to promote sustainable practices in the transport and infrastructure industry!

Be an ambassador of low-carbon development! Let us communicate the low-carbon and sustainable development concept and take real actions and install performance in all aspects of our operations!"



Go deep into the Volvo Group Giant Panda Habitat Restoration Pilot Area and experience ecological protection activities.

On April 22, Mi Ruirong, Chairman of Alashan SEE Tianfu Project Center, Xiao Nan, Secretary-General of Alashan SEE Tianfu Project Center, Zhang Li, Secretary-General of Beijing Entrepreneur Environmental Protection Foundation, and Yang Hong, Director­­ of the Administrative Bureau of Daxiangling Nature Reserve, and Volvo Group representatives went to Sichuan Daxiangling Nature Reserve together, where they gained a deeper understanding of scientific and social measures taken for environmental protection . In the end, the group went uphill in the reserve planting aboriginal trees that will help create a suitable habitat for giant pandas.



Volvo Group's "Greener Future with Smaller Carbon Footprint" project is located in the giant pandas' major dwellings in Daxiangling Mountains of the Sichuan Province. Under the project, more than 16,000 indigenous trees are planted in the pilot area while about 20 hectares of giant panda habitat will be restored. These efforts seek to create a favorable ecosystem for giant pandas and other fauna, contributing to wider biodiversity, greater ecological balance, and better water and soil conservation. Projected to last 30 years, this major undertaking will also contribute to carbon reduction through carbon assimilation and oxygen production, promoting a harmonious coexistence between human and nature.

Volvo Group, as a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, the partner of the WWF's Carbon Emission Reduction Pioneer Project, and the supporter of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, has its sustainable development strategy that is closely integrated with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the next stage, Volvo Group China will continue to actively implement sustainable development projects, calling on more parties in the industry chain and employees to participate in carbon emission reduction actions, enhance environmental awareness and action, and continue to promote the green carbon reduction journey.

The future of our civilization rests on the health of our environment, so urgent action is needed. Volvo Group hopes that as the "Greener Future with Smaller Carbon Footprint" project steadily expands, it will help industry peers and members of the public recognize the need for environmental protection, for reducing carbon-heavy development, for preserving an ecology with vibrant and diverse species and for creating a future society that is both green and prosperous for all living beings.