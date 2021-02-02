Voneco's Nanovon(TM) splashes its anti-microbial, self-disinfecting waves across APAC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With everyone living in a SARS-COV-2 world now, with governments around the world fighting its spread through stringent SOPs, and with millions of businesses wiped out; it's easy for the majority of people today to forget that COVID-19 wasn't the only outbreak we've had in the last five years.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that although these previous outbreaks were much better contained in comparison to the SARS-COV-2 pandemic, the reality is that we've had the Avian influenza A(H7N9), Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), Chikungunya, Zika virus, & the Influenza A(H1N1) variant all rear their ugly heads just in the last five years!

Predictive data models on the back of all these outbreaks have highlighted how even as vaccines are being rolled out globally today to combat the direct, human-to-human transmission of SARS-COV-2, that this "new normal" isn't going to change any time soon because of other reasons, one of biggest being indirect, human-to-object-to-human transmission.

"The Coronavirus pandemic is just another enemy in the ring today. We've fought off others in the past, and tomorrow we might have other opponents. Vaccines, face masks, & social distancing are absolutely crucial in the prevention of COVID-19, but several experts today highlight that this is just one part of the infection equation. The other part is indirect contact. You potentially can contract COVID-19 if you touch a door handle or lift button that was previously touched by someone infected and then touch your nose or eyes. Now, assess the public places you've touched in the last 24 hours, knowingly and unknowingly. Can you even remember them all? That's why every surface today needs Nanovon™️," said Faizan Khan, Managing Director, Voneco Sdn. Bhd.

This is where Nanovon™️, Voneco's Continuous Anti-Microbial Disinfectant Nano-coating safeguards businesses & their premises, while complementing the global efforts that vaccine bodies are rolling out. Residences, offices, hotels, airports, restaurants, spas, etc have begun to understand that this new normal isn't going to change anytime soon. Unlike disinfectant products which only kill pathogens for a short period of time, Nanovon™️ has been proven to have a lasting effect up to 365 days on surfaces with an unprecedented 30-seconds kill time.



"I think all surfaces should be coated with Nanovon™️ for 360° protection. Here at ISC-Innovators, a global agency headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, I feel so much safer knowing that everything I touch at my work-premises has an ability to disinfect itself in just 30 seconds. Wearing masks and keeping a distance from everyone is just one feather in the cap, but business owners today need to understand that it's going to be months if not years before COVID-19 becomes a memory, and the reality is that businesses need to find ways to operate with a peace of mind despite that," said Austen Zecha, Founder & CEO, ISC-Innovators Sdn. Bhd.

Since the dawn of the pandemic, pathogen eliminating nano-coatings have become dime-a-dozen, but only a few globally like Nanovon™️ have stringently evidenced data to back up their real-world efficacy. Within the last quarter alone, Voneco Sdn. Bhd. has nano-coated a slew of offices, embassies, restaurants, and hotels with their revolutionary anti-microbial offerings.

In the months to come, while vaccines slowly achieve their hold in mitigating human-to-human transmission i.e direct contact, there remains a substantial gap in being able to drastically reduce human-to-surface transmission i.e. indirect contact.

Voneco's Nanovon™️ is a globally benchmarked, nano-coating, with a self-disinfecting capability for up to 365 days on surfaces, surpassing stringent international certifications with regards to the COVID-19 virus and a full spectrum of other microbes.

