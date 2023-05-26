Voodoo Neon Lights Up Salt Lake City with Grand Opening on May 26, 2023

No summary generated

Salt Lake City, Utah - Voodoo Neon, owned and run by women, one of the leading LED neon sign makers in the United States, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their newest location - their online store, based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. Voodoo Neon makes history with this latest step towards empowering women in business. This marks an exciting milestone for the company as they expand their footprint to cater to a growing local demand for unique and visually-stunning neon signs. The grand opening will take place on May 26, 2023, and will offer customers a chance to witness Voodoo Neon's promise of innovation and creativity firsthand.



As part of the grand opening, Voodoo Neon is also proud to launch their new website, which complements their already broad range of locations across the country. The website is designed to enhance the shopping experience and ease of ordering, making it easier for customers to browse through the vast collection of custom neon signs that Voodoo Neon offers. Whether customers are looking for a unique sign to display in their homes or offices, or a customized neon sign for their business, Voodoo Neon has it all.



With years of experience in the industry, Voodoo Neon has been at the forefront of providing customers with quality and unique neon signs that are unlike any other. Their expertise in creating custom-made signs has enabled them to cater to a diverse clientele that includes businesses and individuals with varying needs and preferences. As such, Voodoo Neon's grand opening in Salt Lake City is eagerly anticipated, especially by the local businesses searching for distinctive advertising mediums that stand out from the rest.



The range of neon signs that Voodoo Neon offers is unmatched. From classic neon signs to LED neon signs, customers can expect exceptional craftsmanship and quality that exceeds their expectations when they shop with Voodoo Neon. Regardless of the style and design, Voodoo Neon's devoted team ensures that every sign produced meets the highest standards possible. This dedication has resulted in countless satisfied customers, both nationally and internationally, who have left remarkable reviews about their products and services.



Voodoo Neon's dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond the quality of their products and services. They also pride themselves on providing exemplary customer service that addresses all customers' concerns and ensures they are treated with the utmost respect and professionalism. In doing so, Voodoo Neon has developed strong relationships with customers, which has attributed to the company's continued success and growth in the industry.



The Salt Lake City location will provide endless opportunities for Voodoo Neon to create stunning signs that reflect the city's exceptional aesthetic and showcase the business's capabilities. By leveraging their expertise in neon sign-making, Voodoo Neon can create exceptional signs that cater to individual needs and preferences. This dedication to personalized customization ensures that every customer gets a sign that they are proud to display.



Voodoo Neon's grand opening is an exciting event that has been eagerly anticipated by the company's stakeholders, and the general public. The opening event is set to attract a wide range of attendees, including local business owners, decorators, and designers who prefer handmade and custom-made neon signs that showcase a unique style. Voodoo Neon's team of professionals will be on hand to provide demonstrations and share their expertise on how to get the best out of the company's products.



In conclusion, Voodoo Neon's Grand Opening is set to be one of the most significant events for the neon sign-maker and the Salt Lake City community, as it promises to showcase a unique selection of artistic, colorful, and creative neon signs. The opening will also mark the beginning of a new chapter for Voodoo Neon as they continue to expand their horizons, cater to varying customer needs, and provide a personalized service that sets them apart from the rest. This event is one that should not be missed, as it offers a chance to witness the best of Voodoo Neon's world-renowned and exceptional service

About Us: Voodoo Neon manufacture and sell high quality LED neon signs for business, home decor, and event use.

Contact Info:

Name: Lyca Young

Email: Send Email

Organization: Voodoo Neon

Address: 3556 S 5600 W #1-472, Salt Lake City, UT 84120

Phone: (385) 316-1631

Website: https://voodooneon.com



