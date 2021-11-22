VP Bank expands Hong Kong office to fuel growth in Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 November 2021 - VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of VP Bank in Liechtenstein, today announced the expansion of its Hong Kong office. This move aligns with VP Bank's Strategy 2026 to further its growth in Asia.

VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd has been focusing on wealth management and family office services for wealthy private clients for the past 15 years. With Strategy 2026 and its strong foundations in serving intermediaries and private clients, VP Bank aims to become an open wealth services provider by providing a platform that amalgamates traditional banking activities with the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Additionally, with the recently formed Asia Management Committee (Asia Manco), VP Bank has created an umbrella market within Asia that fully integrates Singapore and Hong Kong. This further affirms the Bank's dedication and competitive edge to seize opportunities in this region.





Head of Hong Kong, Reto Marx, said, "Asia represents one of the top priorities in the Group's Strategy 2026. In Central Hong Kong, our modernised office space will accommodate for growth and scale. We are fully committed to this region and continue to invest and re-energize our business model in order to cater to our clients' evolving wealth management needs. "

Chief of Staff Asia, Ms Heline Lam, added, "In line with the Group's Strategy 2026 and to support our vision in Asia, we have committed to a new office space in Hong Kong's core central district. This office space, which comprises our own floor, allows us to accommodate more than double our headcount. "

About VP Bank Group

VP Bank established in 1956, is a leading bank in Liechtenstein with an international presence in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands. VP Bank Group offers comprehensive wealth management solutions for intermediaries and private individuals. VP Bank is listed on the Swiss stock exchange. It has an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's as a well-capitalised and secure bank. It provides independent advice and access to leading investment houses through its open architecture. A standout feature of VP Bank is its strength in working with financial intermediaries and wealth managers to offer best in class solutions for clients.

VP Bank was awarded Best External Asset Manager Service Provider and Best Private Banking Regional Partnership at Greater China WealthBriefingAsia Awards for Excellence 2020 and Best Asia EAM Service Desk at Citywire Asia EAM Desk Awards 2020. In 2021, VP Bank was named Best Private Bank - Intermediary Services by Asian Private Banker and 'Best Boutique Private Bank' at the 9th annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2021.





