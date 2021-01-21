SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vpon Big Data Group ("Vpon"), the leading Big Data company in Asia, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Joe Nguyen and Basil Chua as senior consultants to accelerate its Southeast Asia market development and Asia expansion. Both Joe and Basil are veterans in media, advertising, data, travel, and e-Commerce in the Asia Pacific.



Vpon Escalates Asia Market Expansion: Joe Nguyen and Basil Chua Officially Join Vpon Big Data Group as Senior Consultants to Strengthen Southeast Asia Market Development

Driving Data Business Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

Southeast Asia – home to 583 million people and 400 million Internet users in six countries – is becoming the economic powerhouse and digital economy growth engine. In post-COVID-19, Southeast Asia's e-Commerce is expected to hit USD 172 billion and online media USD 35 billion by 2025. Online travel will have the steepest growth of 33% CAGR[i]. Fresh off a Series C USD 40 million investment, Vpon plans to boost its presence in the region.

Vpon's Founder and CEO, Mr. Victor Wu says, "I am excited to have Joe and Basil joining Vpon team. I am confident that Joe and Basil will bring significant value in expanding our Southeast Asia's business. With their diverse expertise from business development, to strategic partnerships and digital innovation, they will support us to establish our leading market position."

"It has been exciting to watch Vpon growing in the past few years. They have excelled in big data marketing and advertising solutions, especially in the travel sector. Vpon has played a crucial role in helping the National Tourism Organizations (NTOs), including Japan's JNTO, use advanced data and analytics to formulate effective marketing and recovery strategies. I am looking forward to bringing Vpon's proven solutions to the travel and tourism organizations in Southeast Asia," said Joe Nguyen.

"Data is the lifeblood of the digital media and advertising ecosystem. Vpon's high-quality audience data and mobile advertising inventory will provide improved accuracy in targeting. Further, Vpon's solution has proven to deliver vastly enhanced marketing performance by combining advanced data science and artificial intelligence. We will be engaging with partners, marketing agencies and brands in the coming weeks," said Basil Chua.

In the past 12 years, Vpon has been determined in fostering data development in major Asian markets by providing highly effective and customizable data products and solutions for clients and partners. Late in 2020, Vpon has secured USD 40 million in Series C investment to accelerate the development in big data. The round was led by Cool Japan Fund with additional investments from Korea's STIC Investments, Hong Kong's TripLabs, and Japan's e-Commerce platform Beenos. The company will continue to focus and expand its data business in the Asia Pacific region to establish the global standard on a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.

About Vpon

Vpon Big Data Group ("Vpon") is a leading big data company in Asia focused on big data analytics capability built with cutting-edge technology with the broadest set of mobile data across Asia in delivering effective mobile data-driven marketing solutions. Supported by the accumulation of massive data from 900 million mobile devices, and strategic partnerships with premium media resources across APAC, Vpon provides clients with customized data-centric marketing solutions, including data analytics, branding and cross-border marketing solutions. Headquartered in Taiwan, Vpon was established in 2008 and is currently operating in seven locations in Asia Pacific, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. If you wish to know more about Vpon, please do not hesitate to check www.vpon.com.

About Joe Nguyen

Joe Nguyen is presently the APAC board member of the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) and IAB Southeast Asia and India's ex-chair. Priorly, he led the team at comScore to build and expand the business as Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific for over ten years. Being an active consultant, advisor and speaker, Joe has over 20 years of senior management experience in media, measurement, analytics, travel, and e-Commerce. He has also worked for Millennium Copthorne Hotels Group as Director of Global E-Commerce. Joe is currently serving on the board of directors of online travel marketing firm, eMarketingEye.

An engineering graduate from Princeton University recently received an executive education Management & Leadership Certificate from MIT Sloan covering Management Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things.

About Basil Chua

Basil Chua is the Founder and Managing Director of Multiverse Partners. His professional experience spans over 25 years across international media and technology companies. Basil has worked at the world's largest media company to foster deep-rooted business relationships with media owners, brands, and agencies across the Asia Pacific. He has worked at Fox International Channels, National Geographic Channel, StarHub, Singtel and Pacific Internet.

Basil graduated from La Trobe University in Business Administration (Marketing). Recently, he has received his executive education from Cambridge Judge Business School and Kellogg School of Management. He is presently an alumnus of the prestigious AXSI Digital Finance Leadership Programme 2020 by Singapore Management University, Institute of Systems Science, AMTD and Xiaomi.

[i] "e-Conomy SEA 2020" - Google, Temasek, Bain & Company, November 2020.