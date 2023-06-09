VTech Solutions: An Technology Equipment Distributor In Vietnam

VTech Solutions is a technology equipment distributor in Vietnam and is an official distributor of many well-known technology equipment brands, such as AEX, Cyber Power, Zyxel, CP Plus, and Norden.

VTech Solutions is a technology equipment distributor in Vietnam. Established in 2017, up to this day, VTech Solutions has become the official distributor of many well-known brands in the technology equipment field.

VTech Solutions provides the following technology equipment:

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) - Cyber Power: online UPS, entry line UPS, value Line UPS, battery extension, UPS accessories.

Network system - Zyxel: Ethernet switches, security equipment, Router, Access Point

Camera system - CP Plus: analog cameras, IP cameras, digital video recorders, network video recorders.

Audio system - AEX: IP audio systems, central sound management units, expansion devices, microphones, amplifiers, fire alarms, music players, speakers, accessories.

Camera system - Norden: analog cameras, IP cameras, network video recorder, analog video recorder

VTech Solutions' development journey is as follows:

In March 2013, becoming the Master Dealer for Cyber Power UPS products, exclusively distributing the EC series online UPS.

In November 2018, becoming the official distributor of CP Plus cameras in Vietnam, exclusively distributing the Indigo series.

In June 2021, becoming the authorized distributor for Zyxel networking solutions.

In March 2022, becoming the distributor for AEX audio solutions.

Since 2022, VTech Solutions has become a major player in the information technology field in Vietnam.

In January 2023, becoming the authorized distributor for Norden camera solutions.

VTech Solutions operates based on four important principles: "collaboration - integrity - respect - responsibility." The products at VTech Solutions come with a certification of origin and quality.

VTech Solutions offers nationwide delivery across Vietnam. All products provided by VTech Solutions are eligible for a 7-day replacement period (from the purchasing date) in case of any manufacturer defects. Products with issues arising after 7 days will be subject to the manufacturer's warranty policy. Customers can directly exchange/return products at VTech Solutions' office or send them via delivery service. However, customers should note that the exchange process depends on the items' availability in the warehouse. If a customer requests an exchange with a different product that has lower or higher features than the purchased product and also requests a return, such requests will not be accepted.

Starting from small projects with a dedicated customer service mindset, VTech Solutions has earned the trust of customers and business partners. VTech Solutions has contributed to creating modern and luxurious aesthetics in numerous large-scale projects, including residential areas, resorts, industrial zones, hospitals, universities, and many others.

VTech Solutions is actively investing in technology and business collaboration, strengthening its workforce, and expanding its market to strive towards becoming one of the leading distributors in the information technology field in Vietnam. For more information about VTech Solutions, please visit: https://vtechsolutions.vn

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vtechjsc

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/vtech_solutions/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vtech_solution1

Contact Info:

Name: VTech Solutions

Email: Send Email

Organization: VTech Solution Joint Stock Company

Address: 04 Huyen Quang Street, Tan Dinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Phone: (+94) 909 532 676

Website: https://vtechsolutions.vn/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/mZqrOA3jEM4

