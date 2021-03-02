VUNO presents its state-of-the-art AI medical imaging technology at ECR 2021

Unlock the Potential of Medical AI with VUNO

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VUNO Inc., South Korean AI medical imaging company, will showcase its complete deep learning-based imaging offerings two years in a row in its virtual booth at the 2021 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), one of the biggest annual events, featuring a series of industry symposia in radiology. This year, VUNO will highlight real world clinical value that its powerful AI technology has been able to successfully demonstrate in radiologists' workflow as well as in the patient journey. The exhibition will be held online from March 3-7.





VUNO's Booth at ECR 2021

Visitors at the VUNO-Med booth will be able to enjoy a unique virtual experience of interactive live and on-demand product demo sessions, personalized conversations and a virtual tour of VUNO's impressive line-up of best-in-class innovations that truly empower radiologists to do so much more than ever before.



The company has four CE marked main product lines that can be seamlessly integrated with PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), EMR (Electronic Medical Record) systems or any medical devices:

VUNO Med®–LungCT AI™ that detects, locates, and quantifies pulmonary lung nodules on CT images

VUNO Med®-BoneAge™, designed to assist doctors in reading a hand X-ray image to assess the bone age of a child

VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™ that supports physicians in the chest X-ray reading of common thoracic abnormalities on chest radiographs

VUNO Med®-DeepBrain®, developed as a diagnostic support tool for degenerative brain diseases through brain parcellation & quantification on brain MR images

"I am very excited to present VUNO's AI solutions to the world at ECR 2021," Hyun-jun Kim, CEO of VUNO said, adding "taking this opportunity, I want to be able to reaffirm and expand our success across other markets through close collaboration with our existing and new global partners."



To learn more about VUNO's AI solution in ECR, visit the ECR 2021 Virtual Exhibition website (https://connect.myesr.org/ecr2021/) open March 3 to 7 CET or the company website (https://www.vuno.co/).